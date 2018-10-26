Graft Delivery Devices Market Dynamics, Segments and Supply Demand 2017 to 2027

Global Graft Delivery Devices Market: Snapshot

Graft delivery relates to the surgically transplantation of a piece of living tissues and the procedure can be highly essential as well as complex at the same time. Consequently, technological advancements have paved way to graft delivery devices that can minimally breach bone, fat, and vascular parts of the body to transfer drugs during plastic and reconstructive surgeries as well as arthroscopic and orthopedic surgeries. As per the evaluations of this business publication, the graft delivery devices market will continue to be fruitful in the near future with the demand incrementing at a profitable CAGR during the forecast period of 2017 to 2027.

Now, researchers at the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary have shown that implanted mucosal graft can also be used to treat several diseases pertaining to the central nervous system by administrating through the nose. The new graft delivery device has the ability to gain access to the brain, which is otherwise blocked by dura or arachnoid membrane. The potential of these new graft delivery device is to transport large quantities of drugs including proteins, which had otherwise been unsuccessful so far. Researchers have already successfully treated Parkinson’s disease in mouse using the new technique and human trails are expected to unfold soon.

Graft delivery devices are designed for targeted transfer of hydrated autograft, allograft or synthetic bone graft materials to a surgical site while maximizing the material utilization. These devices are easy to assemble and enables the premixing of graft material with plasma concentrate, blood, bone marrow, platelet rich plasma, intravenous fluids, and others. Graft delivery device assists the mixing of graft materials used in different surgical procedures. Graft delivery devices enable surgeons to deliver the graft material of their choice in a minimally invasive manner.

Traditionally, surgeons used a metal funnel and tamp to place bone graft which surgeon finds difficulties and danger with this technique. The graft delivery devices are designed to provide a safe, simple and ergonomic solution to deliver graft material in hard-to-reach places. Graft delivery devices are of various types depending on its applications. A stent graft delivery system comprises of a distal end intended to stay outside the patient and a proximal end to be introduced into the patient. A bone graft delivery device can consist of an elongate tube, a tip and a handle having a trigger. The trigger is activated to transport bone graft material through the tube. The tip has one or more openings to transfer the bone graft material to the preferred location and includes a surface suitable to act as a tool for decorticating bone.

Graft Delivery Devices Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global graft delivery devices market is anticipated to register a significant CAGR over a forecast period. The rise in number of ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) in developed countries and ongoing technological advancements to make the procedure easier and safer, is anticipated to boost the demand of the graft delivery devices and drives the global graft delivery devices market. The rising in the healthcare infrastructure also anticipated to drives the global graft delivery devices market.

However, lack of adequate physician and awareness about newly developed devices and technologies may hamper the demand for the graft delivery devices and restrain the growth of the global graft delivery devices market.

Graft Delivery Devices Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of regional presence, the global Graft delivery devices market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Currently, North America is contributing the leading shares to the global graft delivery devices market in terms of value and anticipated to register a significant CAGR over a forecast period. APEJ is also contributing moderate shares to the market due to rising in the healthcare infrastructure and is expected to show a robust growth to the global graft delivery devices market. Europe is the most lucrative market for the graft delivery devices market. MEA is at a nascent stage to the global graft delivery devices market and anticipated to register a decent growth to the market over a forecast period. Overall, the global graft delivery devices market is expected to show significant growth over a forecast period.

Graft Delivery Devices Market: Key Players

Some of the major market players in Graft delivery devices market globally include Arthrex, Inc., Stryker, Medtronic, Nordson Corporation, MEDMIX SYSTEMS AG, SurGenTec, Pinnacle Spine Group, Kleiner Device Labs, LLC, Puregraft LLC and others. These companies are highly focused on the development of advanced graft delivery devices further contributing to the growth of graft delivery devices globally.

