Food Stabilizer Market Overview, Trends and Growth Opportunities Forecasted till 2021

The growth in demand for convenience foods is visible across all regions of the world. With more people opting for ready-to-eat foods and beverages, the role of food stabilizers in this industry has grown proportionately. With stability, shelf-life, texture, and visual appeal growing equally large in priority for convenience foods to sell, companies are constantly looking for the perfect food stabilizers that will help them fit their food and beverage products into the busy lifestyle of the modern consumer. This is considered to be a high impact driver for the usage of food stabilizers and will continue to drive their sales even further over the coming years. There are, however, quite a few restraints on the use of food stabilizers today, owing to the side-effects of using certain chemicals and the related regulatory pressure against their use. Organizations such as the FDA are closely monitoring the type of food stabilizers being used and can ban certain chemicals from being used. Examples include the ban on acacia gum in multiple parts of the world and the ban on Olean in Canada and the U.K.

The global market for food stabilizers is expected to progress at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2015 to 2021, in terms of revenue. This revenue is expected to reach US$7.63 bn by the end of 2016, and US$9.26 bn by the end of 2021.

Europe Dominated Demand for Food Stabilizers

The demand for food stabilizers in Europe has regularly been quite high owing to the demand for foods with extended life spans and better appeal in terms of taste, texture, and look. The region is also showing a high demand for organic foods, where food stabilizers are used to mainly extend the short shelf-lives of products. The demand for packaged foods has been especially high in Europe and has been the primary fuel for the leading consumption rate of food stabilizers by the region. By the end of 2021, Europe is expected to have taken up 35.0% of the total value of food stabilizers in the world.

North America is showing a similarly high demand for food stabilizers in both convenience foods and organic foods. This region is showing a greater demand for food stabilizers in organic foods owing to the growing health concerns linked with convenience foods. Additionally, a large percentage of consumers in North America are aware of the growing number of food-borne illnesses and that food stabilizers can help combat the bacteria that cause them.

Use of Food Stabilizers in Confectionaries to Be Dominant by 2021

The recent years saw a leading consumption of food stabilizers by the dairy industry, followed closely by the confectionary industry. The former has consistently been a key application segment for food stabilizer producers owing to the need for producing dairy products that last longer, taste better, and are free of harmful bacteria. While the confectionary already had a large share in the consumption of food stabilizers till now, it is expected to increase further due to the growing scope of application of newer food stabilizers.