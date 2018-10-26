Cytomegalovirus Assay Market Shares, Strategies and Forecast Worldwide, 2018 to 2017 to 2027

CMV diagnostics turn out to be exceptionally basic for immunocompromised people and pregnant ladies as well. Cytomegaloviruses are one of the main sources of mental hindrance in kids and viral diseases. A cytomegalovirus can cause asymptomatic contaminations in immunocompromised people and can be transmitted to the embryo while pregnancy from his mom, which may show essential or intermittent disease. Hence, it require a proper analysis of essential contamination in the pregnant lady that can be founded on IgG and IgM eagerness assays, a standout amongst the most sensitive serological assays or other ordinary sub-atomic and virological techniques for infection discovery in blood.

Cytomegalovirus has a place with the herpes viridae family and is a twice as stranded as DNA virus. This infection chiefly causes asymptomatic diseases or some of the time causes mild influenza like indications; and later stays dormant all through life, which may relapse. Hence, this infection can stay as a long lasting partner for a few people and can be a quiet killer for the others. Cytomegalovirus (CMV) contamination is described by the improvement of such antibodies, which is caused because of the disease of the infection that stays in a person’s body for the duration of his life.

Cytomegalovirus is a common virus which belong to same family as herpesvirus. Cytomegalovirus causes cold sores and chickenpox. Cytomegalovirus is spread through contact spread with someone who have cytomegalovirus. It can also passed through body fluids such as saliva, urine and blood. Cytomegalovirus can cause serious disease such as retinitis, colitis, pneumonia, hepatitis and encephalitis. People with weak immune system can cause severe symptoms which affect eyes, lungs liver. Newborn babies with cytomegalovirus can have brain, liver and growth problems. Hearing loss is caused with the babies having cytomegalovirus infection. Cytomegalovirus is be detected through culture (human fibroblast), PCR, antigen assays, serologies, and cytopathology. Many cytomegalovirus assay are used for the detection of CMV IgG antibodies such as enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), indirect hemagglutination, radioimmunoassay and anticomplement immunofluorescence. Among all enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISAs) is widely used and is based on crude viral preparations.

Congenital CMV infection is been recognized as a leading cause of congenital infection and brain disease in children in U.S. About 20,000 to 40,000 infants are born each year in the U.S. with congenital CMV infection. Development and standardizing molecular diagnostic methods which will result in the availability of reliable, rapid, and simple methods for routine clinical use in near future. In addition, there is also growing interest in examining the feasibility of a cytomegalovirus screening program in conjunction with universal newborn hearing screening in newborn. Rapid culture methods are more comparable sensitivity and specificity to the standard cell culture assays and the results are available within 24 to 36 hours of sample taken. Saliva PCR assays are currently being assessed as a useful screening method for CMV infection in newborns. CMV infection has led to the development of diagnostic procedures for the rapid identification of CMV disease and infants with congenital infection.

Cytomegalovirus Assay Market: Drivers and Restraints

Cytomegalovirus Assay Market is fueled owing to rise in prevalence of cytomegalovirus infection, growing awareness among population regarding herpes disease and technological advancement in the diagnosis of the cytomegalovirus. Moreover rise in the initiative taken by the government and development of healthcare infrastructure are anticipated to boost the cytomegalovirus assay market globally. Lack of awareness in developing and under developed countries and price sensitivity are the factor which hinder the growth of the cytomegalovirus assay market.

Cytomegalovirus Assay Market : Overview

Increase in cytomegalovirus infection cases propel the growth of the assay market. Patients who have undergone transplantation, new born and premature infants have higher risk of cytomegalovirus infection. New and traditional technique will increase the market of the cytomegalovirus assay market globally. Among all the test type antigenemia assay contributed the largest share which depend on the use of monoclonal antibodies that detect the viral pp65 antigen. The immense pace of research and development activities due to the large presence of biotechnology companies and pharmaceutical are the key factors contributes to the increase in the global cytomegalovirus assay market. Favorable government policies aims at the development of industries such as pharmaceuticals and biotechnology boost the cytomegalovirus assay market globally.

Cytomegalovirus Assay Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, Cytomegalovirus Assay Market is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America is projected to hold largest shares in the global market primarily due to growing incidence of Cytomegalovirus and innovations in diagnostic techniques. Asia pacific Cytomegalovirus assay market is anticipated to witness prominent growth during the forecast period owing to increased healthcare expenditure and repeated outbreaks of infectious diseases in developing countries such as India and China.

Cytomegalovirus Assay Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the Cytomegalovirus Assay Market are Merck KGaA, Qiagen, Abcam plc, BioVision Inc, DiaSorin Molecular LLC, Norgen Biotek Corp. among others.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

