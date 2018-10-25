Tile & Stone Adhesive Market By Current Scenario,Key Vendors, Growth Rate 2016 – 2024

Tile & stone adhesive is an inorganic Portland cement polymer improved with aggregate particles and chemicals in the interfacial zone. It is used to fasten two different materials by means of surface attachment. In modern construction, ceramic tiles and mosaics, which are used for decoration and finishing, are attached to the surface by using tile adhesives. Abundant research & development for tiling technology was carried out in order to develop the current cement based modified adhesive. Development in modifier and additives is the primary factor to improve flexibility, workability and adhesion. In the construction industry, most adhesives are used to fasten decorative and finishing materials to the outside and insides of buildings. For instance, ceramic tiles are fastened to wooden and flexible floor coverings.

Tile & Stone Adhesive Market: Drivers and Restraints

The tile & stone adhesive market is expected to expand at a relatively high rate due to the growth in construction and manufacturing sectors in developing regions such as Asia Pacific. Demand for tile & stone adhesive is anticipated to increase in the next few years, led by the rise in repairs & rehabilitation activities in the construction industry and new construction of buildings. Many newly developed products give better performance and results. However, lower profit margins due to the usage of low-cost chemicals to reduce the overall construction cost are expected to restrain the market. Furthermore, high value and performance products have hampered the demand for tile and stone adhesives; these are used merely in premium construction projects. Price sensitive environment, low entry barriers for new entrants, and low awareness about good quality construction materials are estimated to adversely affect the tile & stone adhesive market in the near future.