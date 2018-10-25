How to choose the right SMPP SMS Service Provider?

A long-term and experienced SMPP gateway provider yields a positive impact on the company or organization. Given the budget-friendly cost of the service provider and a huge market potential of any industry vertical, entrepreneurs, business owners often reap a higher ROI than other marketing channels. However, the focus has to be given on choosing the right SMS marketing service provider. In this article, we are helping you while choosing the right software provider in your country.

5 Actionable Tips-

Cost of text messaging service provider

Hundreds of SMPP Service Provider have established their business with varied pricing packages. Choosing between them will depend on its costing which is one of the major factors you need to check out before buying any service. Here, the text SMS service usually comes in two kinds: Credit-based an SMS-based service.

In the credit-based, a client purchases a plan and credits are deducted from the account. For instance, if you send messages up to 160 characters it will result in 1 credit and if you send it in Unicode 70 characters will be considered as a 1 SMS credit.

In the SMS based service, the client buys a predefined amount of SMS messages which varies from the delivering country. The cost of international SMS will differ. If you want to understand it more you can contact your provider sales team member.

Delivery rate

A service provider will not be useful if your messages failed to reach on recipient mobile number. Of course, they should have a strong relationship with carrier operators that ensures timely delivery of transactional and promotional messages. Before making a decision, talk to their representatives and inquire about their delivery rates & network quality.

API documentation

A well-maintained API documentation is necessary for the overall functionality of the system. Reading out that developer documentation will help you to understand whether the SMS gateway provider support concatenated SMS messages, if it does, the code should be written in different programming languages, parameters, and commands.

Offers you SMPP Protocol

SMPP is short message peer-to-peer binary protocol used to communicate messages via SMS centers and gateways. It is reliable, fast and easy to track and technologically more advanced and does not require any initial investment cost at terms of hardware and software. So, confirm that your provider uses the SMPP server.

Gives you free-trial package

It is imperative if you use there SMPP application services first. The demo account will enable you to test the network quality of the SMS service provider. If they would not provide you trail package then better to choose the small package and test it yourself.

I hope these above-given tips will help you to choose the right SMPP client and SMPP service provider in your country.