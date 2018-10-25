Granular Activated Carbon Market Competition Insights And Opportunities Forecasts 2018 to 2025

25th October 2018 – The Global Granular Activated Carbon Market is expected to witness exponential growth at a rising CAGR due to an increasing requirement for purification. A rising need for purification is the main driver for growth of granular activated carbon market. Activated carbon is widely used to throw out impurities and the use of activated carbon is related to the end-user segments. An evolving industrial base coupled with the need for consumption of potable water is also a growth driver for granular activated carbon market.

Strict regulations concerning parameters with public water and guidelines by Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in removing disinfection by-products (DBP) from water thus arising he need for granular activated carbon to make its value needed in water purification across all nations. Presence of granular activated carbon is felt immensely in foodstuffs and beverages also to remove unwanted flavors, aromatic substances and colors. Decolorization and Deodorization are the prime movers to growth of granular activated market. Solvent recovery is also a very useful growth driver for granular activated carbon market.

Pharmaceutical companies have a compulsory requirement that needs purification of ingredients used and this is an area where granular activated carbon finds itself most useful. Segmentation for granular activated carbon market by type includes powdered activated carbon, granular activated carbon and others. Segmentation for granular activated carbon market by application includes liquid phase applications and gaseous phase applications.

Liquid phase application includes water treatment, food and beverages industry, pharmaceutical and medical and others. Gaseous phase instruments include automotive, industrial and others. Segmentation of granular activated carbon market by raw materials includes bituminous coal, wood, coconut shell and lignite. Segmentation of granular activated carbon market by geographical region includes North America, Europe, Asia pacific, MEA and Latin America.

The bituminous coal market leads due to the properties of porosity and hardness with density of micro pores playing a large hand in determining popularity of granular activated carbon market. Among regions, Asia pacific is largest contributor to granular activated carbon market due to export oriented activities taking place in parallel with rapid industrialization and improving lifestyles of consumers. Huge investments in chemical, petrochemical, oil and gas, food and beverages are significant growth drivers for Asia Pacific markets.

The key industrial players in the market include Cabot (Norit), Calgon Carbon Corporation, CECA, Jacobi Carbons (OSAKA GAS), Carbotech, Ingevity (MWV), Donau Chemie Group, CPL Carbon Link, KURARY, Silcarbon Aktivkohle, Eurocarb, Sorbent, EUROQUARZ.

See More Reports of this Category by Million Insights @

