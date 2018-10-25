Get Fresh Skin With The PRP and Hyaluronic Acid Facial Rejuvenation By Hasan Surgery

Hasan Surgery

Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) is regenerative medicine that has become a phenomenon in the last several years. It has been made famous in sports and aesthetic medicine with successful outcomes.

The Platelet Rich Plasma is a special facial rejuvenation offered by Hasan Cosmetic Surgery Center in Dubai. They believe that beauty comes from within and extends beyond. PRP used for face rejuvenation is where the platelet rich plasma is injected below the skin with the purpose to stimulate elastin and fibroblasts. It can also be micro-needled onto the surface of the skin. This is the premise of cosmetic purposes when platelets to repair the body and create a youthful glow.

PRP and Hyaluronic Acid Facial Rejuvenation therapy aims to improve texture, skin tone and soften pores and lines. The treatment sessions will take between 3-4 weeks during which the results will begin to show and improve over time.

Hyaluronic acid is a semi-permanent filler that is combined with PRP to achieve the desired outcome. It will continue to have a positive regenerative benefit long after the initial treatment.

If people ever want to wake up in the morning and feel better about themselves, the time to do it is now. Hasan Surgery provides a safe and proven approach with its international team of experienced cosmetic surgeons who specialize in various areas to offer world-class treatments to patients in Dubai and the UAE.

Dr. Hasan Ali states that, “We help patients achieve the desired facial appearance, and our treatments produce highly satisfactory results. We also have the capabilities of performing more than one procedure in one session, saving time for the patient”.

Dr. Hasan Ali further states that, “As a pioneer cosmetic surgery center in Dubai, we serve our patients with the best comfort and care. And our patients can rest assured that they are in capable hands”.

