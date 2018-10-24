Which Super Food Generates the Most Health Benefits?

Moringa Health Benefits

Drumstick tree leaves are well-documented for its nutritive properties. The leaves are considered the most nutritive and is widely used in South Indian cuisine. There are several benefits to drumstick tree leaves. They are high in nutrients, antioxidants, and vitamins, including vitamin C, vitamin B, vitamin A, protein, Iron, magnesium, potassium and zinc. Moringa health benefits include reduced blood sugar and cholesterol amongst other benefits. Moringa leaf powder is like taking a multivitamin in its natural form.

According to studies, it has been found that Moringa contains flavonoids, beta-carotene, and chlorogenic acid. All these have been found to have a balancing effect on blood sugar levels in research studies. It also acts as an antiulcer and anti-inflammatory agent. It is also said to have cancer-fighting properties.

According to research, moringa or moringa leaf powder contains seven times as much vitamin C as citrus fruits, four times the calcium of milk, thrice the potassium of bananas, and twice as much protein as yogurt or milk. Also, Moringa contains all nine essential amino acids, which available only in animal meats. In short, it is a nutritional powerhouse.

This small tree requires little water to grow and can thrive and flourish in arid conditions. Hence, it is said to be a key crop for fighting malnutrition in impoverished countries due to its nutrient-rich properties and drought resistant features,

How to Eat Moringa?

Want to give Moringa a try? By now, you know the reason why superfoods are important. If you cannot lay your hands on moringa tree leaves, you can easily get moringa powder—a ground version of the plant’s nutrient-rich leaves. You can dissolve it in warm water and have it as a tea, put it in your favorite smoothie, sprinkle it over yogurt, or even make it into a homemade version of your favorite ice cream. You can also include it in your chutneys, soups, stews or even use it as a salad garnish. The choices are endless.

The taste of the powder is grassy, earthy, delicate and flavorful with a slight bitterness to it which adds to its complexity.

The benefits of superfood powder—moringa leaves are numerous. It is one of the best superfoods in the market. The stem, roots, leaves, seed, and flowers of the superfood moringa tree have all been traditionally used in Ayurvedic medicine to treat a variety of illnesses. This includes stomach disorders, cholesterol issues, inflammatory issues, neurodegenerative diseases, high blood pressure issues, asthma, diabetes, arthritis, thyroid disorder, anemia and fungal, bacterial viral, and other parasitic infections.

