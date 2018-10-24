RUJ Group Brings Swiss Expertise to India by Introducing Fully Automated Dairy Processing Unit in Jaipur

In his quest to make finest quality milk products accessible to the common man in Jaipur, Switzerland-based Scientist Dr. Rajendra Kumar Joshi and his wife Mrs. Ursula Joshi (RUJ Group) have set up their dream project by establishing a dairy processing unit in Mahindra World City, Jaipur. This unit provides high-quality products matching international standardsand further participate in global value chain.

Rajendra & Ursula Joshi Food Industries Pvt. Limited (Rufil) is a dairy processing plant which is at present producing top quality milk, curd and buttermilk. It later plans to diversify in yogurts, ice cream and other dairy products.

With the aim to provide quality products, Rufilhas developed a strong milk collection system and state-of-the-art processing plant; procuring fresh milk through 100% Bulk Milk Cooler (BMC) model; purity testing with several quality checks at source of milk collection, during production and before dispatch to ensure safe and consistent product every day; hygienic milk processing by ensuring zero-hand-touch technology in handling milk by implementing fully automated processing at the factory.

The Father of Modern Skill Development in India, Dr. Rajendra Kumar Joshi, Founder of RUJ Group said, “India is the largest milk producer in the world followed by USA, China, Pakistan, Brazil, etc. It contributes about 20% of milk produced worldwide. Although India is a major producer in the milk market, it lacks quality in processing of milk unlike Switzerland where technology is so sophisticated that they ensure zero-hand-touch in processing dairy products which in turn also ensures less chances of contamination. With Rufil on board, we will ensure the quality of our dairy products match with Swiss standards.”

Rufil was incorporated in December 2014 and became operational on 28thSeptember 2017. Rufil works collaboratively with its 200 farmers spread across 7 BMC collection centres. Rufilbrings in experts on feed nutrition for cattle, run sessions on better farm management practices, make farmers aware about the importance of clean and hygienic milk production for the benefit of end consumers.

With an investment of about Rs. 40 Cr. in its modern dairy plant, Rufil has installed high-quality advanced machineries which are imported from countries like Italy, Denmark, Germany.

Moreover Rufilfollows strict policy on the hygiene of workers and has created special hygiene zones in the factory which is in line with international manufacturing standards.The factory has been designed with support of Swiss experts with dairy, electrical and mechanical background and this has helped in creating a state-of-the-art facility in Jaipur. Each product is tested on over 25 quality parameters before it is dispatched to the market.

Mr. Abhishek Joshi, MD, Rufil said, “Our vision at Rufil is to build a brand that people can trust. In today’s times when adulteration has become omnipresent, we at Rufil are following stringent quality checks, R&D to constantly improve our products and systems. We as a brand want to do things with a difference, with a twist, and that’s why we endorse and follow the Zara Hatke philosophy. We believe the Indian dairy industry has not quite focused on products apart from the conventional milk, and basic dairy products. We aim to take this to the next level and create a mark in the value added segment. We are environmentally very conscious in adopting processes and technologies such as zero liquid discharge, using renewable source of energy for boiler operation, minimizing consumption of water, and now investing in solar power energy also.”

Rufil is expanding fast as today it has more than 25 distributors in and outside Jaipur and the company plans to cover entire Rajasthan by the end of 2019.