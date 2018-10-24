Peer-to-Peer Lending Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016 – 2024

This report aims to provide a detailed and vital analysis of the global peer-to-peer market along with revenue and growth forecasts for the period from 2014 to 2024. The global financial crisis, subsequently resulted in the emergence of the peer-to-peer lending outside of the traditional financial system especially in countries such as the U.S., the U.K. and Europe. Typically, the peer-to-peer lending business provides a unique and transparent platform to individuals, small businesses, and start-ups to invest or borrow money in few clicks

The report offers an in-depth study of the market drivers, restraints, and growth opportunities. Using these factors, the report identifies various trends expected to impact the market during the forecast period from 2016 to 2024. It includes a comprehensive coverage of the underlying economic, environmental, and technological factors influencing the peer-to-peer market. It provides the competitive landscape and analysis of key players in the global peer-to-peer market in order to highlight the state of competition and to identify the various business strategies adopted by them. In this report, the global peer-to-peer lending market is segmented on the basis of end-users and business models and geographies and explains the penetration of each market segment within various geographies, and how these segments have accelerated the growth of the market as a whole.

The end-users segment of the peer-to-peer lending market is classified into consumer credit, small business, student loans, and real estate and the business models segment is classified into traditional P2P model and marketplace lending model. Geographically, the global market for peer-to-peer lending has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (Middle East and Africa and Latin America). The market size and forecast for each region has been provided for the period from 2014 to 2024 along with the CAGR (%) for the forecast period from 2016 to 2024. The study also includes qualitative analysis of the competitive scenario for major countries/regions in these geographical segments.