Microdisplay Market – Asia Pacific to Exhibit Growing Demand due to Growth of Electronics Sector

The global microdisplay market consists of several large-scale vendors who are on the lookout for optimizing their profit margins. These leading market players have established their strongholds in the global market for microdisplay market and are making concerted efforts to continue on their trail of outperformance. The growth trajectory of the top market players displays a progressively escalating pattern, which points to the expertise of these market players in manufacturing, marketing, and selling their products. Furthermore, the leading market players are projected intervene in the functioning of the smaller players by advocating new and innovative trends in the market. Since the market is closely aligned with the electronics industry, technological finesse plays an important role in deciding the fate of the new entrants. The newbie vendors who can maintain the required standards in terms of technology and quality are expected to sustain in the global market.

A report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) explains the growth parameters of the global market for microdisplay. The report predicts that the global market for microdisplay would expand at a starry CAGR of 10.8% over the period between 2017 and 2022. The total revenues accumulated by the global market were worth US$809.8 mn in 2017 and is expected to reach a value of US$1,350.2 mn by 2022.

The demand within the global market for microdisplay is expected to accelerate alongside the growth of the electronics industry. Several electronics devices including irons, watches, mobile phones, and wearable devices are now equipped with microdisplay to show different readings and parameters. Moreover, the use of microdisplay also spans across the defense and aerospace industry, which further enhances the prospects of growth within the global market.

Smart glasses have also emerged as an important advancement across several sectors because of the enhanced experiences they provide. The tremendous popularity of virtual and augmented reality has also been an important factor for the growth of the global microdisplay market. Countries such as China, Japan, Korea, and Taiwan have revolutionized the domain of electronics over the past decade. A number of high-tech electronics have glutted the market after originating from the manufacturing units across the aforementioned regions. Hence, the growth of the global market for microdisplay technology has been subsisted by these emerging economies. Furthermore, the demand for virtual and artificial reality across Asia Pacific has also escalated due to the development of multiple industries.