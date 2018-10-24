Embedded Analytics Market 2018 – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2023

Embedded Analytics Market, By Components (Software, Service), By Service (Professional Service, Managed Service), By Application (IT, Human Resource), By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises) – Forecast 2023

SAS Institute is a key player in embedded analytics market and projects about the future embedded systems and its application. The company has described embedded analytics service and how it empowers the enterprise. It describes how embedded analytics software work, the software analyze the whole operational process of businesses and takes into account all the important data required for taking better decision.

In embedded analytics market, digitization, advanced analytics, data analytics and IoT technology are significant factors boosting the market. Digitization in embedded analytics technology helps organization by providing seamless platform to handle application, information and increases efficiency and accuracy in business operations. Embedded analytics solution enable organization by consolidating the operational data that is gathered through multiple channels and helps organization to recognized evolving trends and patterns that is aiding the embedded analytics market. By vertical segment, IT and marketing & sales acquires highest market share owing to better analysis offered by embedded analytics tools that is benefitting IT and retail business and is further fueling the market growth.

The segmentation on the basis of services includes professional service and managed service. Professional service associated with cloud platforms includes selection, deployment and continuous ongoing management of cloud resources. Professional service companies possess an expertise solution and knowledge of tools and process that makes users workflows seamless and high performing. These companies are highly experienced and projects a detailed focus while offering services to small and mid-sized business. They provide a complete risk management solution and possess knowledge regarding cutting edge security features and implements them across different range of business environments.

According to Market Research Future Analysis, Embedded Analytics Market has been valued at approximately USD 52 Billion by the end of forecast period with approx. 14% of CAGR during forecast period 2018 to 2023.

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in the embedded analytics market are- Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), IBM (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), SAS Institute (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), MicroStrategy Incorporated (U.S.), Tableau Software (U.S.), TIBCO Software (U.S.), Birst (U.S.), Logi Analytics (U.S.), among others.

Commenting on the report, an analyst from Market Research Future (MRFR)’s team said:

By service segment the market includes professional service and managed service. Managed services can be defined as proactive management of an information technology asset or object, by a third party typically known as a MSP, on behalf of the end-user. The operative distinction that sets apart a managed service program is the proactive delivery of their service, as compared to reactive IT services, which have been around for decades. The key drivers contributing to the growth of the managed services are rise in digital information, the need to secure it, increasing trend of bring your own devices, flexibility to match custom requirements, continuous upsurge in dependency over heterogeneous networks, and persistent rise in the complexity of technological solutions.

By region, MRFR analysis shows that North America region accounts for largest market share inembedded analytics market owing to growing adoption of embedded analytics solutions and tools by small and large IT enterprises in the region. Wide adoption of embedded analytics solution in IT and BFSI sector is boosting the market in the region. Asia-Pacific region is expected to be one of the fastest growing market owing to increase in adoption of cloud embedded analytics solutions by enterprises. In Asia-Pacific region countries such as China, India, South Korea and Japan will be generating high revenue in embedded analytics market. Increased adoption of analytics tools by small and large enterprises to enhance marketing effectiveness by improving business operations and decision is aiding the market in the region.

