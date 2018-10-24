Blood pressure Test Market Analysis of Top Players, Share, Growth, Region Wise, Application and Forecasts by 2025

Blood pressure test is done for the patients with cardiovascular diseases, hypertension, and diabetes. Systolic and diastolic pressure is important for continuously monitoring the blood pressure. The test is mostly recommended for the patients with hypertension to determine the risk of any cardiovascular disease such as coronary heart disease.

Prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, obesity, and diabetes is on the rise across the globe, especially in the developing countries. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in rural areas of the developing countries. Rising geriatric population further increases the chances of cardiovascular diseases and hypertension, thereby accelerating the market growth. Additionally, increasing research and development activities, and technological advancements to identify the causes and risk factors for chronic heart diseases is fuelling the growth of the global blood pressure test market. The high cost of treatment may restrain the growth of the market.

According to WHO, more than 35% of the total global population was suffering from major or minor cardiovascular complication in 2015 and is the most common cause of death globally.

Segments for Global Blood Pressure Test Market:

The global blood pressure test market is segmented on the basis of product, indication and end user.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into sphygmomanometers, blood pressure transducers, blood pressure instrument accessories, and others.

Sphygmomanometers is further sub-segmented into mercury, aneroid and digital. The blood pressure transducers is further sub-segmented into disposable and reusable. Blood pressure instrument accessories is further segmented into blood pressure cuffs, bladders, and bulbs & valve

On the basis of indication, the market is segmented into hypertension, coronary heart disease, and others.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic centers, home care, and others.

Regional Analysis for Global Blood Pressure Test Market:

The market for blood pressure test is found to be increasing in the Americas. Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and availability of quality care services in various healthcare centers in the U.S. and Canada also influence the growth of the market. Also, rising emphasis on early diagnosis and treatment of hypertension and increasing demand for technologically advanced diagnostics and presence of major market players in the region also influence the growth of the market.

In Europe, the prevalence of diabetes, a major risk factor for heart disease, is rising from last few years. Lifestyle changes, lack of physical exercise, and extensive research and development activities on the medical devices, drive the market growth. Germany and France are the two largest market in the European region owing to extensive use of diagnostic medical devices in healthcare institutes such as hospitals.

In Asia Pacific, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising number of healthcare facilities, and rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases are major drivers for the market growth. There is a rising demand for specialty care services in countries such as India, stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, increasing focus on the development of qualitative healthcare services drive the market growth. According to the International Diabetes Foundation, 98.4 million and 65.1 million diabetic patients live in China and India respectively. China is the largest market for blood pressure test in Asia Pacific followed by India. This growth is attributed to the rising geriatric population in China, and increasing demand for diagnostic services. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the geriatric population in China in the year 2013 was 22.6 million which is expected to show a massive growth to 90.4 million in 2050.

In the Middle East & Africa, rising prevalence of obesity, and diabetes diseases also drives the growth of the market. The Middle East is the largest market for Blood Pressure Test. In Africa, the prevalence of diabetes is low, but there is a continuous demand for diagnostic and treatment services in healthcare. There is also an improvement in healthcare infrastructure in various African countries.

