Textile Dyes Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2026

Dyes are substances that provide color by specific process when applied to a substrate. Based on the process of dyeing, that can alters any crystal structure of colored substances. Such dyes with coloring capacity are widely used in textiles, pharmaceuticals, food, cosmetics, and paper industries. Textile dyes are employed on textile materials such as yarns, fibers, and fabrics. These textile materials can be dyed using semi-continuous, continuous, or batch processes. The textile dyeing process is recognized as one of the most hazardous and environmentally unfriendly industrial processes. Therefore, it is important to understand the critical points of the dyeing process to find alternative eco-friendly methods.

Textile Dyes Market: Segmentation

Based on type, the textile dyes market can be primarily segmented into cellulose, protein, and synthetic. In terms of dye type, the market can be divided into acid, base, reactive, direct, solvent dyes, disperse dyes and others. Based on fiber type, the textile dyes market can be segregated into nylon, wool, cotton, polyester, acrylic, viscose, and others. The cotton segment accounted for large share of the market in 2017. Cotton fiber has the capability to retain many dyes. It is washable and can be ironed. These properties make cotton clothes being in high demand among people and they are top mass-produced clothing products. However, viscose is a rapidly growing fiber segment due its low cost and easy dyeing properties.

Rise in demand for organic dyes used for sustainable textiles and clothing is driving the textile dyes market. Increase in R&D investment in non-toxic and natural dyes, constant innovation in textile chemistry, and development of dye systems that consume less water in order to prevent pollution are the major factors driving the textile dyes market. However, rise in environmental pollution caused by toxic substances such as lead, arsenic, and heavy metals in dyes has negatively impacted the industry and also led to the creation of stringent & stringent regulations.

Textile Dyes Market: Region-wise Outlook

Based on region, the textile dyes market can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In terms of consumption, Asia Pacific held major share of the textile dyes market in 2017. This trend is likely to continue during the forecast period. Expansion in the textile industry, wherein textile dyes are primarily used as coloring agents for the production of clothing with color esthetics, is also boosting the textile dyes market. Growth in urban population, introduction of new textile products, and significant expansion in the online fashion sector are the prominent factors that are anticipated to augment the demand for textile dyes in Asia Pacific. China and India are the key countries that are anticipated to constitute large share the textile dyes market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. After Asia Pacific, Europe is estimated to hold major share of the market between 2018 and 2026. It is projected to be followed by North America. The textile dyes market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is likely to exhibit sluggish growth rate during the forecast period.

Textile Dyes Market: Key Players

Large number of companies operate in the global textile dyes market. Vast number of regional and local traders, distributors, and importers can supply textile dyes to end-users. Prominent companies in operating in the textile dyes market include Allied Industrial Corp, Ltd., Lanxess, Sumitomo Chemical, Huntsman Corporation, Kiri Industries, and Archroma.

