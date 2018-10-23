Global Network Support & Security Market Global Industry Size, Demand, Trends and 2023 Future Report

Network Support & Security

Network support & security is a complete solution package satisfying various network support and security-related needs such as network management, interface & modules, network behavior monitoring, threats & intrusions detection, security analysis, threat intelligence, and others.

The global network support & security solutions is driven by the introduction of virtualization technologies and growth in usage of web-based applications.

Further, increase in demand for advanced security services and integration of network security solutions with other security services to mitigate the risk of cyber-attacks boost the market growth.

However, slow ICT expenditure in underdeveloped regions, such as Africa and South America, is expected to hinder this growth. High growth area such as, cloud computing and data center virtualization would be the opportunity areas for network support & security market.

Over the next five years, projects that Network Support & Security will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

In this report, studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Network Support & Security market for 2018-2023.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Network Support & Security market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Hardware

Software

Segmentation by application:

BFSI

Government

Retail

Healthcare

Energy & Utility

IT & Telecom

Others

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market.

The key players covered in this report:

Cisco Systems

HP development

AlienVault

McAfee

Symantec Corporation

Trend Micro Incorporated

NETGEAR

CA Technologies

F5 Networks

Fortinet

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Network Support & Security market size by key regions/countries, product type and application.

To understand the structure of Network Support & Security market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Network Support & Security players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Network Support & Security with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Network Support & Security submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

