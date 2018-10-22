Telecom Power Systems Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Telecom power systems assist telecommunication services in cases of grid power fluctuations and interruptions. The intersection of the telecom industry with information technology (IT) has resulted in the evolution of the telecom power systems market. The rising penetration of telecom towers in rural and off-grid areas and the recent disposition of small cell power systems used for LTE are predicted to fuel the demand for telecom power systems over the forecast period. The exponential growth of mobile data traffic and telecom operators has led to the development of network coverage in rural as well as metropolitan areas.

The substantial use of mobile devices in urban areas has enhanced the incorporation of femtocells and picocells which need DC power systems. The rising adoption of hybrid power systems is estimated to contribute to the growth of telecom power systems over the forecast period. The lack of grid connectivity in rural areas is projected to stimulate vendors across the globe to implement hybrid systems as they involve energy-efficient and cost-effective solutions in light of the environmental concerns caused by the over-utilization of non-renewable sources to power telecom industries.

The market has been segmented by grid type into the on-grid, off-grid, and bad grid divisions. Bad grid held the dominant market share in 2016 and is anticipated to retain its position over the forecast period. A majority of the population dwells in the rural areas devoid of telecommunication networks and electricity. The rising demand for grid-based power systems across these areas is likely to drive the telecom power systems market. Based on component, the telecom power systems market has been divided into the following categories: inverters, rectifiers, heat management systems, convertors, generators, and others.

In terms of geography, the telecom power systems market is distributed over North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific is likely to witness rapid growth over the forecast period, propelled by the growing infiltration of telecom towers in rural areas in order to widen the mobile connectivity and subscriber base in this region. Expansion of the LTE and 3G networks too has fuelled the need for telecom power systems in Asia Pacific. Europe constituted the dominant market share in 2016 and is likely to remain so over the forecast period. Implementation of green power alternatives to reduce operational costs, powering telecom sites and addressing the infrastructural changes mobile network companies in this region is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.