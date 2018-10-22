SEIE Forum

SEIE

The platform where knowledge of new technologies can be enhanced ,is Society of Exploration & Innovation in Electronics (SEIE) .It is started in Rajkiya Engineering College Sonbhadra by third year students of electronics engineering in march 2018.

It is run under the proper guidance of director prof. V.K Giri ,mentor Prashant Pandey Sir. And also it has a group of knowledgeable students who introduce the technology as Robotics , Circuit Design ,IOT , Presentation on recent technology , MATLAB ,LT Spice to the interested students.

And also we conduct the events and make some competitions related to these.Student of any branch or year can learn here and can take part in any event.

Under SEIE , proper classes run of every above described technology by its respective coordinators . The first event was organised in April 2018 in which maximum participation had come and now next with proper planning are going to be conducted on 1-2nd November

2018.

There is a huge welcome of every learner at this platform to enhance the knowledge .

By – Soni Kashyap.