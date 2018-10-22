Kidz Watch Provides Trusted Hourly and Flexible Full Time Childcare: Enroll Now

Organizing child care can be tricky — especially if you work part-time, have an unpredictable schedule (hello, freelancers!) or if your regular child minder suddenly becomes sick. Thankfully, the community of Sylvania has got some options to help out.

Kidz Watch is excited to offer a new concept in child care! This is more than just a daycare. Kids watch offers child care services to fit individual family needs, and the best part is that you only pay for what you need. They offer drop-in care for infants and these services are available during all normal business hours, even on nights and weekends. Your children are included in all the activities even if you drop them in for just a short time.

Kidz Watch is designed to give time back to families and to provide families with top rate, affordable care. Drop-in, flexible care allows you, as parents, to get the quality you seek in child care during the hours you need it. They provide quality education in a loving, safe environment, even during non-traditional hours. The Kidz Watch staff believes that you, as a parent, should still expect quality care even if you do not work a 9-to-5 job

Kidz Watch understand that you may be new to the area, or just don’t know anyone responsible enough to watch after your precious little ones that is why they offer a place where you can feel safe leaving your children while you’re working, relaxing, or whatever it is you do. They understand that sometimes parents just need a break that is why they are open at night and late on the weekends. You can leave your children knowing they will have fun playing and making new friends. Kidz Watch …Trusted Hourly and flexible full time childcare….putting time back on the side of families

About Kidz Watch

Kidz Watch Drop-In Childcare was founded in the beautiful community of Sylvania, Ohio by a certified educator and experienced early-childhood education teacher. Kidz watch is a carefully planned and developed Ohio’s first state-licensed, hourly childcare and flexible care center and with more than two decades of experience in the field, the Kidz Watch team is constantly researching, updating and adding value to our services.

There is no contract to sign. They simply encourage you to make a reservation for your child or children. If you have a last-minute childcare need, please don’t hesitate to call to check on availability.

For more information please visit https://kidzwatch.net or kindly call (419) 843-2997