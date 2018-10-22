First ever Cryptocurrency ATM opens in India amidst central bank’s breakdown

The latest cryptocurrency news to go viral in the market is that of a brand new ATM in the Kemp Fort Mall of Bengaluru, which has now become the ticker between the crypto-community of India and the latter’s banking regulator. Launched on October 14 by virtual currency exchange, Unocoin, India’s first cryptocurrency ATM will exclusively be for its Unocoin customers to withdraw and deposit money and then use that money to buy cryptocurrencies from Unocoin’s mobile app or website. The exchange has plans to set-up one such ATM in New Delhi and one in Mumbai so far.

Unocoin is seeing these machines as a way to start circumventing the crackdown of RBI. According to the exchange, ATMs have nothing to do with the banking system of India and hence, technically are not breaking any laws in the country. Amidst the turbulence in the cryptocurrency ecosystem of India and all the raging legal battles, the virtual currency ATMs are definitely grabbing eyes.

To pacify the RBI tangle, Unocoin has explained that in their defense these ATMs are not violating RBI laws. The law states that non-bank entities are debarred from setting up ATMs, issuing prepaid virtual currency cards and transacting in cryptocurrency at the ATM. Unocoin clarifies that their ATMs do not need banking network or relationship to work and should merely be seen as cash depositing and dispensing alternative for their customers. Email sent to the RBI on the same still remains unanswered.

About the ATM

Unocoin believes that these ATMs have the power to play the role which was earlier that of the Banks. An entire customer journey has been mapped for the smooth functioning of these ATMs.

– Upon visiting the ATM, customer has to validate his user ID and enter an OTP (One-Time Password) which was sent on his registered mobile number.

– The customer is then allowed to update his balance in his/her Unocoin account or simply deposit and/or withdraw the money.

– Purchasing cryptocurrencies will require the customer to login into Unocoin’s mobile app or website and then make the transaction.

– Amount between Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,000 is permissible for withdrawal or deposit.

While the virtual currency ATM allows users to buy digital currencies (bitcoins etc) from the machine itself, the Unocoin ATM on the other hand will only be adding or deducting balance from the user’s account. The actual purchase of bitcoin will still be conducted on the exchange’s website or mobile app.

Reportedly, close to 3,879 cryptocurrency ATMs are currently in operating, spanned across 76 countries. In India however, Unocoin is the first-ever to have initiated the cryptocurrency ATM and is targeting malls and similar locations to achieve higher footfall.

The legal battle between the central bank and the cryptocurrency exchanges has entered its final lap since the September of 2018. Meanwhile, there is a committee appointed by the government to start chalking out and draft regulations of the virtual currencies expected by the end of this year itself.