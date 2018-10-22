Europe Automatic Pill Dispenser Market – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Size, Trends, Growth, And Forecasts (2018–2023)

Europe Automated Pill Dispenser market size was about USD 0.36 billion in 2017. It is expected to raise at a CAGR of 7.2% and grow approximately to a market value of USD 0.5 billion by 2022.

Automatic pill dispenser machines are intended to dispense different pills individualistically giving to the user-defined dose and time provisions. Medication dispensers are beneficial for all kinds of patients such as the ageing populace or people who have memory deficiencies and those taking several medications, as they act as an assistant in intake of proper doses of their medications, thereby complying with their doctor’s recommended dose. Medication dispensers bar nursing time by removing the necessity for physical end-of-shift measured drug’s counts in patient care units.

Automatic Pill Dispenser Market is segmented by Application (Home Healthcare, Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy), by Type (Carousels, Centralized Automated Dispensing System, Robots/Robotic Automated Dispensing System, Ward-Based, Decentralized Automated Dispensing, Pharmacy-Based, Automated Unit Dose), by Age group (18-64 years, 65-74 years, 75-84 years, 85 years and above), and by Indication (Visual Impairment, Old Age, Dementia, Learning Dementia, Physical Disability, Mental Health excluding dementia, Parkinson’s disease, Others).

The Europe Automated Pill Dispenser market is segmented into, Germany, Italy, Spain, France and United Kingdom. Owing to an excellent health care system in the region, a thriving automated pill dispenser market is to been seen. Pill dispensers frequently have numerous features such as color-coding, braille for the blind or a locking machine to avoid double dosing. Some controllers used for diabetes patients have units for insulin and hypodermic syringes. Germany leads the region due to a positive reimbursement policy of the government and huge investments in Research and Development.

Major businesses working in this market implement product unveiling as their key growth policy. Companies profiled in this market include Swisslog Holdings AG, Dickinson and Company, McKesson Corporation, Becton, Cerner Corporation, Yuyama Co., Ltd, Baxter International Inc., Omnicell Inc., Illinois Tool Works Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Capsa Healthcare, ScriptPro LLC, Meditech, Talyst, Inc., Accu-Chart Plus Healthcare System, Optum Inc., Pearson Medical Technologies and Constellation Software Inc.

