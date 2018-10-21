Forget Hiring Movers: Rent A Van And Control How You Move

Romford, Essex – The stress of moving in and moving out is enough to make anyone feel that splurging on expert moving fees is worth it, even if it will cost a significant amount. While it sounds like heaven to sit back and relax while the movers do all the heavy lifting (literally and figuratively), there is a cheaper and more viable option you might not have considered: van hire Essex.

Spend Less When You Rent A Van

“The cost of hiring a van is significantly less than hiring professional movers.” Confirms the spokesperson for Scenic Self Drive, a trusted van for hire in the Essex area. “Although you get the full-service from movers, it might not exactly live up to your expectations,” they add.

This is very true because when working with a moving company, you have to work around their schedule. This means you need to wait for them to arrive at your house, pack up your belongings, and then watch them as they drive away with everything you own. “Seeing a stranger drive off with your things is a little scary because you aren’t sure if everything is safe in their hands or not. There is moving insurance, but that comes with an added cost.” The spokesperson says.

Rent A Van And Fully Control Your Move

“When you choose a van hire Essex like our company, you can create your own schedule. You can choose to drive the scenic route to your new home, make a few stops along the way for the kids to stretch their legs, and still be sure that everything you own is safe and within close proximity,” they explain in detail as they add more reasoning why hiring a van is better than letting the pros do everything.

“Of course let us not forget the total cost of the move,” they say with a reassuring smile. “The average cost of movers in the UK £50 an hour for 2 workers, the cost of the truck is not yet included. In contrast, the same amount is charged for renting a van the entire day.” The representative puts into detail. Just think of how much money you can save if you choose to do the packing and hire a van instead.

The factor of improper packing and unpacking of your belongings should also be considered when moving out. Although they have the experience, movers do not have the same amount of care for your personal items as you do. Even if you state that certain items are fragile, there is still a big chance of mishandling. This can be avoided when you are in control of the packing, loading, unloading, and unpacking of your belongings.

Avoid the worry of letting strangers take charge of your moving out process and do it yourself instead. Grab this opportunity and call Scenic Self Drive and request for the full details and costs of renting a van. Options start at £40 up to £85 a day, depending on the size and capacity of the van. Surely enough there is a van that will meet your requirements without going beyond the budget.

