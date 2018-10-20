Programmatic Advertising Market Size, Status, Analysis and Forecast 2023

Market Scenario:

Programmatic advertising is growing rapidly and will continue to grow during the forecast period. It is a highly automated form of digital advertising. It involves buying and selling of online advertising inventory via a software or a machine. There are no human negotiations or manual insertions involved. It makes use of machine algorithms to buy ads online. It helps in automating the decision-making process of selecting the source of media and buying the media for advertising purpose as it helps in focusing on the target market.

Programmatic Advertising Market has been segmented on the basis of device, ad format and end users. The ad formats segment is further bifurcated into desktop banners, mobile banners, desktop videos and mobile videos. Out of which, currently desktop banners segment is generating highest revenue as compared to others. But due to increasing use of mobile phones, banner ads are decreasing, and mobile videos are gaining traction. During the forecast period, mobile videos will witness rapid growth and will grow at highest CAGR.

The global programmatic advertising market is expected to grow at approx. USD 150 Billion by 2023, at 22% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Key Players:

The prominent players in programmatic advertising market are – Rubicon Project (U.S.), Adroll (U.S.), Adobe Marketing Cloud (U.S.), DoubleClick (U.S.), Choozle (U.S.), AdReady (U.S.), DataXu (U.S.), Centro, Inc. (U.S.), PulsePoint, Inc. (U.S.) and Outbrain (U.S.) among others.

Segments:

Programmatic advertising market can be segmented on the basis of following:

By Device

Desktops

Mobiles

By Ad Formats

Desktop Banners

Mobile Banners

Desktop Videos

Mobile Videos

By End Users

Education

Finance

Media & Entertainment

Retail

Travel

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of programmatic advertising market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. During the forecast period, North America region will continue to dominate the market share owing to rapid growth smartphone users and increasing population on social media platforms.

Study Objectives of Programmatic Advertising Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of theprogrammatic advertising market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segmentation on the basis of device, ad formats and end users.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for programmatic advertising

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the programmatic advertising

