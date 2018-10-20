DATACONS announced as EMEA Partner of Year by Sword Active Risk for second year running

Coveted EMEA Partner of the Year Award announced at Annual Global Conference series event in London

Sydney, Australia, October 19, 2018 – Sword Active Risk, a supplier of specialist risk management software and services, has awarded its coveted EMEA Partner of the Year award to DATACONS for the second consecutive year. The Award was presented to Cestmir Pail, CEO of DATACONS at the Active Risk Manager Global Conference held at The Dorchester Hotel, Mayfair, London. New high profile customers signed up by DATACONS during the year include Volkswagen, CAR-BM Group and Ministry of Work and Social Affairs.

On receiving the award Cestmir Pail commented; “We are delighted once again to receive this prestigious award. The Active Risk Manager platform has enabled us to provide a real value added service to our clients, and provides us with an extra revenue stream. The latest innovations within the product make it easier for everyday business users, helping to ensure strong user adoption, so that organizations reap the benefit of their investment in risk.”

Charles Longridge, Director of Global Partnerships at Sword Active Risk stated; “We have seen the increasing focus on risk management within businesses today, as organizations appreciated the well documented link between the management of risk and opportunity, and, a strong balance sheet. Proactive working relationships with our partners like DATACONS helps us in our aim to widen the reach of risk management across the business world. DATACONS is proving instrumental in bringing practical and actionable risk management to the Eastern European market.”

The final leg of Sword Active Risk’s Global Conference series for ARM customers, risk practitioners and risk consultants takes place in Sydney on 1 November 2018. To register for a place please visit: http://www.armgcc.com/sydney/

