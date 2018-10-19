Cold Insulation Market Report 2018 – BASF SE, Huntsman Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company

Cold insulation provides combination of materials, which are used to conserve the valuable energy by avoiding heat flow. Various material types used for cold insulation includes fiber glass, polystyrene foam, polyurethane foam, and phenolic foam, among others. Cold insulation usage has increased in the recent years, due to its capability to guard the environment from greenhouse gases & raise the effectiveness of these system where it is fitted. Increase in its demand in oil & gas industries, and growing environmental awareness is expected to drive the growth of the cold insulation market over the forecasted period.

Growing oil & gas industries, growing environmental awareness, mounting demand for cryogenic insulation materials, and high demand for air conditioning and refrigeration devices are the factors driving the growth of the cold insulation market. However, unstable raw material prices may hinder the growth of the market. Moreover, evolution of bio-based insulation material might provide with several growth opportunities in the forecasted year.

The global cold insulation market is segmented on the basis of type of material, application, and geography. The market is segmented by type of material as fiber glass, phenolic foam, polyurethane foam, polystyrene foam, and other type of materials. Further, the market is segmented by application as chemical, HVAC, oil and gas, refrigeration, and other applications.

Based on geography, global cold insulation market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key market players include BASF SE, Huntsman Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Bayer Material Science, Evonik Industries, Armacell International S.A., Aspen Aerogels, Dongsung FineTec Co., Ltd., Kingspan Group PLC, and Certain Teed Corporation, among others.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of Global Cold Insulation Market with respect to major segments such as type of material, and application

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2016 – 2025 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2017 and 2025

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Cold Insulation Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Global Cold Insulation Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of the Global Cold Insulation Market

Type of Material Segments

Fiber Glass

Polyurethane Foam

Phenolic Foam

Polystyrene Foam

Other Type of Materials

Application Segments

Chemical

HVAC

Oil and Gas

Refrigeration

Other Applications

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Russia

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

