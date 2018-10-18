Solar repair, what is possible and what is not？

How to do solar repair? There are several reasons why a Solar Panels does not work after many years use. In addition to natural aging, the main reason is external factors that can damage a solar cell. The operators of solar power system ask themselves a number of questions in such situations, and the most important question is that: Can you fix defective solar panels or always have to replace them immediately?

Colloquially is often spoken of “repair solar cells”. The exchange of individual solar cells in the panel is possible, but not really economical. People always speak of solar panel repair, but, whether this is possible, it determines the type of damage.

Inner module damage

Internal damage is a problem where there is no external impact such as a storm has caused damage to the solar panels. These problems can be caused by a faulty production or a poor selection of individual or all components. Unfortunately a solar module repair is usually not possible in these cases.

– Snail trails

– Delamination

– Hot spots

– Discoloration of solar cells or cell connectors

– Discoloration of the EVA film (Browning)

– Discoloration of the backsheet (yellowing)

– Different colors of solar cells / cell staining

– Inclusions in the laminate

– Scorched on the front and / or back

Module damage due to external factors

This type of damage happens during weather reasons in most cases. Storm, hail, lightning and over voltage or snow pressure can damage a solar module, but also fire, excessive heat or an animal bite could cause damage as well. The advantage of this damage is that you can often repair it. But with external damage already decides the strength of the damage on the potential success of the solar module repair.

Flying pieces, broken branches, hailstones the size of tennis balls and collapsed buildings. Storms often cause a huge damage to solar panels. The consequence:

– Glass breakage

– Micro cracks and cell breakage

– Scratched module frame

But even cold, snow and ice can clog the solar panels. In addition to the solar glass breakage module, the solar panel frames will be twisted or frozen after a long and cold winter.

However, the most common cause of a solar panel repair is lightning and over voltage. Direct or indirect impacts near a solar system can break a PV module. The big advantage with these modules is that you can repair these solar modules. The lightning and over voltage will cause the following damages:

– Burned junction boxes

– Defective bypass diodes

Small animals make big damage. Small martens, rats and mice regularly cause the damage of large solar systems. The little rodents are less concerned with the glass modules than with the connections and often leave an animal bite on solar cables and solar plugs.

Solar panels exposed to fire are often not salvageable. In addition to the flames but also the enormous heat can be a problem. The strong heat can damage the solar system, and the solar panel will be surrounded by scorched materials.

What can be repaired on a solar module?

You can fix a lot but not everything on a solar panel. It should always distinguish between the solar panel repair on site and the repair in a special repair center.

The repair on site is limited in all the line to the replacement of defective bypass diodes in the junction boxes. But even broken and bruised solar cables and plugs can be replaced. However, if the damage is very bigger, you can not avoid letting a special repair center to do that.

Solar panel repair by a specialist

A repair center specializes in photovoltaic module repair. Among other things, it is possible to replace scorched junction boxes. The old box is carefully detached from the module and then a new box is placed on the back of the module.

There is also the possibility in the workshop of replacing the frames on the modules. The old bent or split module frames are simply replaced with new ones.

Another benefit of Repair Center repair is that the modules undergo extensive testing after repair. In addition to an insulation test, a power measurement is always carried out. Through the so-called flash test, the current module power in watts peak can be determined. In addition to a flash test, an electroluminescent image is often also created. This cell breaks and micro cracks in the modules can be detected.

Can you repair solar panel glass breakage?

There is no economic way to repair broken and cracked solar modules. But there are many hobbyists who repair modules with glass breakage. With resin, silicone or other agents, these try to seal the surfaces. We do not recommend using such repair modules in photovoltaic systems. As hobby modules for camping or in the garden, there is certainly still a meaningful use.

