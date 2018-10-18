Smart Inhaler Market Growth Rates 2023

Market Overview:

In the year 2018 Global Smart Inhaler Market was valued at USD 56.37 Million. By the year 2023, it is predicted to reach USD 760.47 billion with pace of 68.27% CAGR.

Smart Inhaler is a part of new age digital technology which is designed to improve the disease management in the respiratory diseases. Smart Inhalers devices are basically the respiratory inhalers equipped with a digital sensor. The sensor which is installed in the inhaler tracks the data like the dosage timing, monitors the use of the inhaler, and schedules the next dosage. Smart Inhalers can generate alerts for the daily dosage to the user with the help of smart mobiles which are connected to the sensors via Bluetooth.

Factors affecting market growth:

Rising prevalence of COPD and asthma diseases across the globe. (+)

Increasing aging population globally. (+)

Growing awareness about smart inhaler device among global population. (+)

Rising investments in R&D of medical devices. (+)

Introduction of new products in medical industry. (+)

Advancement of technologies in pharmaceutical and medical industry. (+)

Increasing demand for digitalized medical devices. (+)

High cost of devices. (-)

Lack of availability in developing countries. (-)

Limitations in data privacy. (-)



Market Segmentation

The Global Smart Inhaler Market is segmented on the basis of

Product

Nebulizers

Inhalers

(Metered Dose Inhalers (MDIs), Dry Powder Inhalers (DPIs))

Disorder

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Asthma

End-user

Patients

R&D.

Based on disorder market, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) segment holds the largest market share for global smart inhaler market due to increasing consumption of smoking and rising of air pollution across the globe.

Key players:

Leading companies for global smart inhaler market are AstraZeneca plc, Adherium Limited, Cohero Health, LLC, Propeller Health, GlaxoSmithKline plc, OPKO Health Inc., Vectura Group plc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH.

