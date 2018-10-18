Middle East And Africa Immunohistochemistry Market Growth, Trends, And Forecasts 2018-2023

The Middle East and Africa Immunohistochemistry Market was worth USD 160 million in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 7.3%, to reach USD 230 million by 2023. The market is predicted to grow substantially in the mentioned forecast period as well as years to follow.

Immunohistochemistry, is a diagnostic procedure which involves the staining of a fresh or preserved cancer tissue that is already removed out in the biopsy procedure. This method of diagnosis checks if there are hormone receptors present on the surface of cancer cells. Immunohistochemistry is widely used for diagnosis of cancers and tumour antibodies. It is a very important application in the area of medicine as it helps the doctors to study the tissue distribution of an antigen.

The market in this region is expected to show high growth owing to the factors like increasing population of cancer afflicted patients, developing healthcare infrastructure, rising expenditure on health and emerging economy of the countries. However, large capital requirement and huge time investment on R & D activities are the main constraints for the growth of this market.

The Middle-East and Africa Immunohistochemistry market is broadly categorized on the basis of Product into Antibodies, Reagents, Equipment and Kits. On the basis of Application, the market is segmented as Diagnostics and Drug Testing. The diagnostics segment is sub-segmented into Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Cardiovascular diseases, Autoimmune Diseases, Diabetes mellitus and Nephrological Diseases. Further on the basis of End User, the market is segmented into Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories and Research Institutes. The immunohistochemistry antibody segment accounted for the largest share of immunohistochemistry market, by product while hospitals and diagnostic laboratories segment led the market in end users.

On the basis of geography, the Middle-East and Africa market is analyzed under two regions Middle-East and Africa. The African regions are on the developing stage and hence are expected to have significant growth potential for this market in the future years.

The major players dominating the immunohistochemistry market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Danaher Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck Millipore, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Abcam plc, Cell Signaling Technology, Inc., and Bio SB Inc.

