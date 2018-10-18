Middle East And Africa Immunoassays Market Growth, Trends, And Forecasts 2018-2023

The Middle East and Africa Immunoassays Market was worth 1.58 Billion in 2018 and estimated to reach 2.51 Billion by the end of 2023 with a growing potential of 9.673 %.

Immunoassay is a biochemical test to measure the presence and concentration of an macromolecule. The macro molecule can be large proteins or antibodies that a person has produced as a result of an invasion of foreign matter. Antibodies are developed to a specific three-dimensional structure of an analyte, that are highly specific and will bind only to that structure.Their high specificity/sensitivity results from the use of antibodies and purified analytes as a reagents. Various technologies of immunoassays include enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), enzyme linked fluorescence, chemiluminescent immunoassay, immunofluorescence, radioimmunoassay and other similar techniques.

Major drivers such as rising prevalence of infectious diseases, increasing ageing population, advancements in novel assays in various diseases such as Cardiology and oncology, growing applications in diagnosting drug monitoring tests, infectious diseases and identification of cancer biomarkers, increasing need of reagents, sensitive assays and analytical techniques, availability of wide range of reagents, introduction of novel biomarkers, growing government and corporate investment in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology segment in emerging markets are supporting the growth of the market. Lack of reimbursement policies, adoption of immunoassays in emerging markets, stringent regulations for storage are holding the growth of the market.

Based on Technology, the market is segmented into Enzyme Immunoassay, Fluorescent Immunoassays, Cheniluminescence Immunoassays, Nephelometric Immunoassays, Radio Immunoassays, Counting Immunoassays, Turbidimetric Immunoassays, and Others. Based on Application, the market is segmented into oncology, Cancer, Hematology, Cardiology, Thyroid, Infectious diseases, Allergies and others. Based on End users, the market is segmented into Hospitals, clinics, Academic Research institute, Pharmaceutical and Biotech vendors, Laboratories and others. Based on Geography, the Middle East and Africa Immunoassays market is analysed under various regions namely Middle East and Africa.

Free sample: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/middle-east-and-africa-immunoassays-market-1575/request-sample

Major players in Middle East and Africa Immnoassays market are Roche Diagnostics, DiaSorin S.p.A, Beckman Coulter, Siemens Healthcare, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, bioMerieux, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Abbott Laboratories, Akers Biosciences, Inc, Becton Dickinson and Company, Devon Medical Products, EDP Biotech Corporation, Hologic (Gen-Probe), Intrinsic LifeSciences.

Contact Info:

Name: Mr. Abhishek Shukla

Phone: +1-888-702-9626

Email: abhishek@marketdataforecast.com

www.marketdataforecast.com