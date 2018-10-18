Global Connected Health & Wellness Devices Market: Healthcare Analytics is projected to register the Highest Growth During the Period 2017-2025 |AnalystView Market Insights

The global connected health and wellness devices market is expected to grow at growth rate of 20.2% to reach USD 657.8 billion by 2025. This comprehensive study reveals the market estimate numbers for different market segments. Along with that, the study covers qualitative insights, strategic benchmarking and thorough competitive landscaping in the report spreading over 125 pages.

Connected health has become a wide term, covering broad range of remote patient monitoring, video enabled telehealth platforms, biometric sensors, and web-based mobile software solutions for applications in patient communication, engagement and education. Connected health devices can be defined as these devices are integrated with advanced technology to connect the various healthcare system tools that enables delivery of virtual care for the patient population. The market is primarily driven by the patient shift toward the adoption of value based models of care, approaches such as multi-sensor remote monitoring kits and medication apps. Growing use/demand of these devices coupled with increasing awareness will stimulate the market growth to great extent.

The global market is divided based on service type into healthcare IT, healthcare information exchange and healthcare analytics. Health information exchange segment recorded lowest revenue (USD 9.8 billion) during the year 2016. Product offered by market players are categorized into personal medical devices, wellness products and software & services. Personal medical devices are further classified into insulin pump, Blood Pressure Monitors, Glucose Monitors, Pulse Oximeter and others. Insulin pump segment is considered to be the highest revenue generating market segment and is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the future period.

Wellness products are classified into Pedometer, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Apnea Monitor and others. Software and service segment comprise of Fitness and Wellness Apps, Online Subscriptions and Coaching Services. End users for the market are Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Center and Clinical Research Laboratories. Use of connected health and wellness devices in hospital facilities recorded USD 55.3 billion in 2016. Companies such as Phillips Healthcare, Omron Healthcare, Medtronic plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, AgaMatrix, Inc., and other are showing their potential in this market. Rising level of product complexities has increased the product cost eventually. This have necessitated the transformation of manufacturing process of key company to improve operational efficiencies by delivering better value to its customers. Existing companies are embracing new avenue in medical technologies to improve product quality, reduce costs by ensuring regulatory norms.

The scope of this report covers the market by its major segments, which include as follows: Market, by types: Healthcare IT, Healthcare Information Exchange, and Healthcare Analytics; Market, by products: Personal Devices (Insulin Pump, Blood Pressure Monitors, Glucose Monitors, and Pulse Oximeter), Wellness Products (Pedometer, Heart Rate Monitor, and Sleep Apnea Monitor), Software & Services (Fitness and Wellness Apps, Online Subscriptions, and Coaching Services);

Market, by end use: Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Center, and Clinical Research Laboratories;

Market, by Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa and Rest of the World; Market, by Country: U.S., Canada, Germany, France, India, China.

Key players profiled in this report

Phillips Healthcare

Omron Healthcare

Medtronic plc

Boston Scientific Corporation

AgaMatrix, Inc.

