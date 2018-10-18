Game Consoles Market Growth Analysis & Projection by Technology, Application & Geography – Analysis & Forecast To 2025

18th October, 2018- Game Consoles Market is expected to observe a high growth over the forecast period owing to the introduction of advanced audio-visual devices. Gaming consoles have been very popular among the youth as a source of entertainment. Over the years, they have seen rapid development in terms of graphics and sound quality.Technological development and revolution in most of the audio-visual devices have considerably increased the demand for these consoles. Easy availability of modern sound systems coupled with high graphic displays provides a rich and lively experience to the users. Further, HDMI ports, HDTV, and wireless connectivity is also expected to offer better-quality experience to the users.

Top Key Manufacturers of Game Consoles market are :-

Atari

Hyperkin

LeapFrog

Microsoft

Nintendo

Other

Game Consoles Market by Product Type:

Home Game Consoles

Handheld Game Consoles

Others

Game Consoles Market by Applications:

Household Use

Commercial Use

Geographical Analysis of Game Consoles Market:-

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

A gaming console is a device that sends a video signal or visual image to display a video game. A console machine is primarily designed for users for the purpose of playing video games. Some of the gaming consoles present in the market are PlayStation 4, Wii U, Steam Machine, Leap TV, Xbox One, and Retro 5. Increasing availability and attractiveness of multi-function gaming console is the most current trend evolving in the Game Consoles Market. Some of the added features offered by these multi-functional consoles include video downloading and internet browsing. They also have a provision to work as a music player and a video player.

Multi-functional features delivered by these new devices are expected to drive the market over the forecast period. This kind of devices can replace other entertainment gadgets on account of their multiple uses. Moreover, 3D technology provides bright prospects for industry growth. 3D gaming gives a completely new experience with an enhanced video display.

Gaming gadgets are very popular among the youth. Carrying these devices have been associated with increasing the status symbol. Trends have shown these products are majorly purchased as a gift. Also, some educational institutes have been using these devices for imparting knowledge with the help of educational games. The increase in disposable income and better standard of living in urban areas has significantly contributed to the overall Game Consoles Market growth.

Gaming is a popular activity undertaken by many people during their leisure time. Medical studies have proved that gaming improves reflexes, coordination and helps in releasing stress. Much psychotherapy makes use of video games to treat the patients suffering from mental illness. These factors are expected to drive the overall demand in near future. The emergence of substitutes is expected to pull down the market in near future. Use of smartphones and computers for gaming purpose has increased considerably offering a threat to the overall industry. Moreover, fluctuating consumer behaviour towards alternative medium which includes online games offers a stiff challenge to market growth.

