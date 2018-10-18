Bel Power Solutions Announces TSR10 Series 10kW High Power DC Programmable Laboratory Power Supply

Bel Power Solutions and Protection, a Bel group company (NASDAQ: BELFA and BELFB) and premier global manufacturer of power management devices, announces the TSR10, a robust, high power 10 kW, DC programmable laboratory power supply.

Hong Kong, October 16, 2018 /PressReleasePing/ – Bel Power Solutions and Protection, a Bel group company (NASDAQ: BELFA and BELFB) and premier global manufacturer of power management devices, announces the TSR10, a robust, high power 10 kW, DC programmable laboratory power supply. The TSR10 is a 3U, 19″ rack mounted precision power supply which delivers clean and stable DC power, with operation allowed on any load from short- to open-circuit and constant voltage / constant current auto crossover. Easy to use, the TSR10 is ideal for testing in laboratories and for general industrial purposes, including research, component device testing, automated systems, aerospace and satellite testing.

The TSR10 has a 3-phase input voltage of 360 – 440 VAC power supply with adjustable DC output voltage between 0.5 V and 50 V, and output current between 0.5 A and 200 A. The front panel display contains settings for monitoring output voltage and current, including adjustable overvoltage, adjustable overcurrent, short circuit and feedback voltage proof, overtemperature (OTP), safe/auto start, front panel lock and phase loss detection.

TSR10 communications include the CAN Interface and analog programming/monitoring (0-5 V or 0-10 V user-selectable), auto restart after power cut, mains, output voltage and current indication, front panel lock (selectable from the front panel) and/or from the software, independent remote ON/OFF and remote enable/disable, continuous encoders for voltage and current adjustment (coarse and fine mode), last setting memory and remote reset.

As an authorized distributor for Bel, Heilind Asia provides Bel’s products and also value added services. Heilind Asia supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on interconnect, electromechanical, fastener/hardware and sensor products.

About Heilind Electronics:

Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. (www.heilind.com) is one of the world’s leading distributors of connectors, relays, switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories and insulation & identification products, fastener/hardware and sensor products. Heilind has over 40 facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mainland China.

Heilind Asia Pacific (www.heilindasia.com) commenced operations in Dec 2012, and now has 20 locations throughout Asia. Its industry leading service offering to customers in Asia Pacific is the result of a commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It Should Be”. Learn more at www.heilindasia.com and on Facebook, WeChat, Weibo and Twitter.

About Bel:

Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military and aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel’s product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection) and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

