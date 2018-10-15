Refuse Derived Fuel Market Expansion to be Persistent During 2025

Refuse-derived fuel (RDF) is a fuel produced from various types of waste such as municipal solid waste (MSW), industrial waste or commercial waste.

RDF consists largely of combustible components of such waste, as non-recyclable plastics (not including PVC), paper cardboard, labels, and other corrugated materials. These fractions are separated by different processing steps, such as screening, air classification, ballistic separation, separation of ferrous and nonferrous materials, glass, stones and other foreign materials and shredding into a uniform grain size, or also pelletized in order to produce a homogeneous material which can be used as substitute for fossil fuels One of the major challenges faced during the processing of refuse derived fuel includes the probability of explosion during the shredding process.

Moreover, there are concerns regarding the storage & transportation of waste and other environmental issues. Lack of adequate infrastructure for the processing of waste, especially in the developing countries, is also a major factor hampering the demand for refuse derived fuels.

Stringent regulations and directives, such as European Landfill Directive and landfill taxes, have created the urgent need to deduce an alternative method for solid waste management. This is a major driver of the demand for refuse derived fuels.

Request For Report Sample: https://www.researchreportinsights.com/report/upsample/120124613/Refuse-Derived-Fuel-Market

Growth in the number of waste-to-energy generation industries has also created an upsurge in the demand for refuse derived fuels. There has been a notable increase in the volume of export of refuse derived fuels over the past five years. Growth in the number of power stations and cement kilns has also boosted the demand for refuse derived fuels.

Market Segmentation :

The global refuse derived fuel market can be segmented on the basis of source, end use industry and region.

On the basis of source, the global refuse derived fuel market can be segmented as: Residential waste, Industrial waste, Commercial waste

On the basis of end-use industry, the global refuse derived fuel market can be categorised as: Power plants, Cement kilns, Plasma arc gasification modules, Pyrolysis plants, Other waste to energy generation industry

Request For Report TOC: https://www.researchreportinsights.com/report/TOC/120124613/Refuse-Derived-Fuel-Market

Some of the major key players are Biffaplc.,SITA UK Ltd,Geminor, N&P Alternative Fuels, Carey Group Plc, Andusia Recovered Fuels Limited, FCC Environment (UK) Ltd, New Earth Solutions Group Ltd, Shanks Waste Management Ltd, Greenway Waste Recycling Ltd Ltd.,KoasDanismanlikveMakina San. Tic. Ltd. Sti.,G.HÖFLE, LDA.,KOGA GROUP, JFE Engineering America Inc.,Mach Tech Services and others.

Report Analysis: https://www.researchreportinsights.com/report/upcomming/120124613/Refuse-Derived-Fuel-Market