Generator for Military and Defense Market Drivers and Challenges 2018 To 2025

Military generators are designed for use in the most demanding environments found anywhere on earth. Some operate year round in temperature ranges from -45 to +55 degrees C. high altitude, shock, EMC, sandstorm conditions, specific space envelopes (see above Falcon generator for the UK MOD), Mil-Spec, Def-Stan, AC output or DC output.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Generator for Military and Defense in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The energy policy directives issued by the US DoD is a key growth driver for this market. The US DoD is considered to be the biggest institutional electric energy consumer globally. More than 75% is for operational energy, which is the energy primarily required to train, move, and sustain military forces and weapon platforms needed for military operations. In 2014, the US DoD issued its energy policy directive.

The guidelines were designed to enable advances in energy security, mitigate costs, and improve military capabilities through continuous improvements in energy consumption in the coming years. The directive also focuses on enhanced efforts and initiatives to improve the overall mobile power and operational energy needs of the military.

The Americas dominated the market, accounting for more than 56% of the market share. In the Americas, the US has the largest as well as the strongest defense sector. The US DoD is a significant consumer of electric power, much higher than the defense sectors in some of the other countries. Apart from the US Army having a strength of more than 1.3 million people, the US DoD also makes extensive use of various electrical and electronic equipment that are essential to successfully execute any tactical military expedition.

The worldwide market for Generator for Military and Defense is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.

Generator for Military and Defense Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Caterpillar

Cummins

Dewey

Fischer Panda

Harrington

Air Rover

CMCA

DHS Systems

Generator for Military and Defense Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Generator for Military and Defense Market Segment by Type, covers

Generator Sets

Lighting Towers

Generator for Military and Defense Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Marine

Military

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Generator for Military and Defense Market.

