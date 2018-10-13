Robust growth in cosmetic dentistry pushes the Global Dental Fitting Market

Dental Fitting Market Overview

Orthodontics is a field of dental specialty dedicated to the diagnosis, prevention and treatment of various dental disorders, such as malocclusion, neuromuscular and skeletal anomalies. Dental accessories are different types of dental restoration methods used to replace a lost tooth or to attach an artificial tooth permanently. The advancement of implant technology is one of the most recent trends in the world market of dental devices. Some of the advances in dental implant technology include virtual reality, three-dimensional images and electron microscopy. 3D imaging technology plays a crucial role in implant surgery because it helps achieve long-term success, more accurate and faster implant surgery. It also reduces recovery time through the use of computer-assisted implant surgery. In addition, the use of hybrid implants due to advances in technology is gaining ground as these hybrid materials containing titanium implants and zirconium heads improve the functionality, strength and visual appearance of dental implants.

The Global Dental Fitting Market is predicted to be valued at valued at USD 2550 million in 2017 and anticipated to reach USD 3130 million by the end of 2022, growing at a adequate CAGR of 3.65% during the forecast period 2017 to 2022.

Drivers and Restraints:

Among the main factors that contribute to the growth of the dental device market are the increasing prevalence of dental caries and other periodontal diseases, the strong demand for cosmetic dentistry and oral care, the growing awareness of dentistry and technological advances in dental appliances. However, the high costs of dental procedures and limited reimbursements for cosmetic dental procedures limit the growth of the market. It is expected that the development of hybrid implants due to technological advances and growth opportunities in emerging economies provide many opportunities for market growth during the forecast period. Many important growth drivers are having a positive impact on the global dental device market. These factors include many reasons, such as technological advances in the dental accessory industry, the demand for oral care and cosmetic dentistry, the increasing prevalence of various periodontal diseases and dental caries. There is a high cost associated with various dental procedures and the reimbursement possibilities for cosmetic dental procedures are limited. These factors slow down the growth of this market.

Segmentation:

The dental fitting market is segmented on the basis of product type, material, end user, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into dentures, archwires, anchorage appliances, braces, and ligatures. Based on material, the market is segmented into ceramics, alloy, composite material, and others. Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, dental clinics, and other. Geographically, the market has been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Players of Dental Fitting Market

The key players profiled in the report include 3M Company, Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona Inc., BioHorizons IPH, Inc., Osstem Implant Co., Ltd., Align Technology, INC., Adin Dental Implants Systems Ltd., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Southern Implants, and Avinent Implant System.

Scope of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry by providing the estimations of market potential and forecasts with utmost granularity. Along this, the factors influential in effecting the market dynamics and trends are discussed in detail at the product level. Further, the performance of the market at the regional and country-level is assessed and the prospects with high growth potential are identified and debated.

The key players in the industry are profiled providing insights on their financial performance, market position and growth strategies. Comparative analysis on prime strategical activities of the market players delineating the key developments like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and an evaluation of the competitive environment within the industry are provided. The report also offers a broad outlook of the market along with recommendations from industry experts on the opportunities for investment activity.

What else? Apart from the syndicated report, our in-house team has an expertise and experience in designing custom reports to meet your specific research needs and assist you in making well-informed decisions.

