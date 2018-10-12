White Board Market Analysis Global Industry Trends, Share, Development Policies and Future Growth 2025 Analysis

White Board market size was 290 million US$ and is forecast to 330 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the White Board market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of White Board in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of White Board in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global White Board market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

A whiteboard (also known by the terms marker board, dry-erase board, wipe board, dry-wipe board, pen-board, and the misnomer [citation needed] grease board) is any glossy, usually white surface for nonpermanent markings.

For industry structure analysis, the White Board industry is fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. Some producers don’t have its own brand and do the OEM. The top 5 producers account for about 22% of the sales market.

The production of White Board increases from 2145K Units in 2012 to 2565 K Units in 2016, with CAGR 4.57%.

For forecast, the global White Board revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 2-3%, and a little higher speed in Asia-Pacific. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of White Board. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of White Board include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the White Board include: Metroplan,GMi Companies,Quartet,Luxor,Bi-silque,Neoplex,Umajirushi,Deli,Canadian Blackboard,Lanbeisite,XIESK,Keda,Shandong Fangyuan,Foshan Yakudo,Whitemark,Zhengzhou Aucs

Market Size Split by Type:

Melamine Whiteboard

Porcelain Whiteboard

Glass Whiteboard

Market Size Split by Application:

Schools

Office

Household

Others

Market size split by Region: North America,United States,Canada,Mexico,Asia-Pacific,China,India,Japan,South Korea,Australia,Indonesia,Singapore,Malaysia,Philippines,Thailand,Vietnam,Europe,Germany,France,UK,Italy,Spain,Russia,Central & South America,Brazil,Rest of Central & South America,Middle East & Africa,GCC Countries,Turkey,Egypt,South Africa.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global White Board market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of White Board market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global White Board manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the White Board with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of White Board submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of White Board are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of White Board market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

