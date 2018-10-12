W. I. Freight Are The Acknowledged Experts For Shipping To The Caribbean

If a UK family is going to relocate to the Caribbean, it is essential to use the services of a company that specialises in this area. Many freight companies claim that they ship “worldwide” and indeed may be quite prepared to do so, but nonetheless have little or no experience of shipping to the country to which a family is going.

W. I. Freight has been shipping goods to the Caribbean for over 50 years and is a specialist in the area, with a detailed and intimate knowledge of shipping to many of the 7,000 islands there. For instance, if a family is relocating to Jamaica there are certain items that may not be imported there. These include some items that one might think obvious, such as firearms and ammunition, pornographic material, and so on, but who would think that you are not allowed to import dog racing equipment? What about two-way radios or used tyres? Having been shipping goods to the Caribbean for so many years, W. I. Freight is aware of these things and can advise customers accordingly.

One thing that is absolutely critical when shipping goods to the Caribbean is the method of packing. Goods need to be packed very securely by expert packers using the best materials if they are to arrive at their destination in one piece. W. I. Freight employs a team of friendly experts who will pack the customer’s goods safely so that they do not move about in transit.