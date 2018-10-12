Law Enforcement Software Market Growth and Analysis, Industry Trends, Size, Shares, Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights

Law enforcement software market is expected to witness growth in recent years due to the adoption of big data solutions for law enforcement by which law enforcement agencies can deliver successful and faster outcomes. Moreover, today’s devices and sensors produce a huge amount of data which can be used to gain useful insights for major criminal investigations which helps law enforcement agencies to enhance their overall efficiency. For instance, combining the global positioning system (GPS) with law enforcement software can track real-time location which enables authorities to get faster aids, increasing the response time and efficiency in criminal investigations.

The recent trend in law enforcement software is the use of video analytics which provides real-time information with high accuracy. IBM introduced intelligent video analytics for law enforcement which offers solutions that analyze the video feeds and provide real-time information about an incident in progress. It also alerts the law enforcement agencies helping them to increase productivity, efficiency, and effectiveness.

Major Key players

IBM (US),

Accenture (Ireland),

Oracle (US),

Motorola Solutions (US),

Axon (US),

CyberTech (India),

Nuance Communication (US),

Esri (US),

PTS Solutions (US),

Palantir Technologies (US),

eFORCE Software (US),

Wynyard Group (US),

DFLABS (Italy),

ARMS (US),

Hexagon Safety & Infrastructure (US),

CODY Systems (US), Column Technologies (US), Cyrun (US), Incident Response Technologies (US), Numerica Corporation (US), Diverse Computing (US), Omnigo Software (US), Alert Public Safty Solutions (US), CAPERS (US), and BlueLine Grid (US).

According to MRFR, Global Law Enforcement Software Market is expected to reach a market value of USD 11 billion by 2023 growing with 8% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Regional Analysis

The global market for law enforcement software is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of law enforcement software market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

US and Canada being the early adopters of law enforcement software, contribute a major market share due to which North America is expected to dominate the market. Major key players of the market such as IBM Corporation , Accenture, Oracle Corporation, Motorola solutions are constantly innovating the law enforcement software by integrating it with intelligent video analytics, advanced record management, and mobile technologies which is expected to make North America as the largest revenue generating market for law enforcement software.

Asia-Pacific is a most profitable market for law enforcement software providers due to increasing technical advancements such as facial recognition, adoption of IoT enabled products, cloud and mobile technologies along with the increasing criminal activities. Asia-Pacific mainly depends on a few key players for their law enforcement software needs such as IBM which provides i2 intelligent law enforcement software for provide better user experience in law enforcement software. However, there is an increasing number of players such as SenseTime, a Chinese startup which provides tracking services and facial recognition using AI as a part of law enforcement. Also, Hitachi Ltd. offers Hitachi Visualization suite for geospatial mapping in real-time and digital evidence management for law enforcement, due to which Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for the law enforcement software.

Europe is expected to show a growing market for law enforcement software as the European nations are adopting AI based facial recognition using video surveillance for law enforcement. Also, the UK is using technologies such as predictive crime mapping to foretell where and when crime is going to happen so that they can deploy police force accordingly. Therefore, there are considerable market opportunities for law enforcement software which is expected drive the growth in Europe as well.

Segmentation.

Law enforcement software market study aims at different segments such as component, solution, service, deployment model, regions, and estimating market growth across these segments.

By component, the market is segmented into solution and service. By solution, the market is further sub-segmented into computer-aided dispatch (CAD), record management, case management, jail management, incident response, digital policing. By service, the market is segmented into implementation, consulting, training, and support.

By deployment model, the market is segmented into on-cloud and on-premise.

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the rest of the world.

Intended Audience

Government agencies

Security service providers

Independent software vendors

Law enforcement software service and solution providers

Cybersecurity vendors

Information security vendors

Cloud service providers

Private Investigators

Continued…

Continued…

