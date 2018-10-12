Europe Pregnancy Testing Market Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2018–2023)

Pregnancy tests are tests used to detect the presence of reproductive hormones such as Follicle Stimulating Hormone or Luteinising Hormone. Fertility rapid test kits help to find the exact day of ovulation or confirm the presence of menopause in women where as they are used to detect the sperm count.

In the year 2018, the Europe Pregnancy Testing market was valued at USD 0.28 Billion, by the year 2023 it is expected to reach USD 0.36 Billion with 5.06% CAGR.

Drivers and Restraints:

Increase awareness about the utilization and availability of pregnancy detection tests, increase demand for self-detecting pregnancy kits, rising adolescent pregnancy rate, campaigns undertaken by manufacturers. However low adoption rate and high price for test kits are the restrains of the market.

Geographic Segmentation

Geographically, the Europe Pregnancy Testing market is segmented into U.K, Italy, Spain, France and Germany. Europe is the second largest market for Pregnancy and fertility devices. Within Europe, United Kingdom accounted for the largest share of Pregnancy testing market while Germany is estimated to be the fastest growing segment.

Major companies in the market are Alere Inc., Quidel Corporation, Prestige Brands Holdings, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., bioMérieux SA, Geratherm Medical AG, Germaine Laboratories, Abbott Laboratories, Kent Pharmaceuticals, Rite-Aid, Procter & Gamble Co., DCC Plc., and Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH

Scope of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry by providing the estimations of market potential and forecasts with utmost granularity. Along this, the factors influential in effecting the market dynamics and trends are discussed in detail at the product level. Further, the performance of the market at the regional and country-level is assessed and the prospects with high growth potential are identified and debated.

The key players in the industry are profiled providing insights on their financial performance, market position and growth strategies. Comparative analysis on prime strategically activities of the market players delineating the key developments like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and an evaluation of the competitive environment within the industry are provided. The report also offers a broad outlook of the market along with recommendations from industry experts on the opportunities for investment activity.

