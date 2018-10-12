Construction Chemicals Market by Product and End-Use | Global Analysis Report, 2017-2024

The global Construction Chemicals Market is highly fragmented due to the presence of a various large number of players which forms a competitive environment. The report entails all-inclusive information associated with the latest market updates such as new ideas, market size, opportunity, growth path and trends for the forecast period of 2018-2024 to gain competitive edge across the globe. This report also highlights various important strategic mergers and acquisitions, company overview, financial details, and the latest development undertaken.

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the construction chemicals market include SIKA AG, Chembond Chemicals Limited, RPM International Inc., Cera-Chem Private Limited, MAPEI corporation, Fosroc International Ltd., Bostik Inc., H.B. Fuller, Henkel AG & Company, BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company and Pidilite industries. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

The growth of construction chemicals is mainly driven by rising the construction activity across the globe. Rapid developments in emerging countries like China & India and growing usage of innovative products and materials in construction activities have enhanced the growth of construction chemicals markets. Rising construction spending in both new construction and renovation projects will drive the demand for construction chemicals. However, fluctuation of prices is likely to impede the market growth.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of construction chemicals.

Market Segmentation

The broad construction chemicals market has been sub-grouped into product and end-use. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Product

• Concrete Admixtures

• Concrete Adhesives

• Concrete Sealants

• Protective Coatings

By End-Use

• Residential

• Non-residential & Infrastructure

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for construction chemicals in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

