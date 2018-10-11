Polydextrose Market is Driven by Growing Awareness about Nutritionally Fortified Food and Beverages

11 October 2018 –

The global Polydextrose Market size is expected to reach USD 386.0 million by 2025. Polydextrose is often utilized as a replacement for food and beverage due to its high sugar content. It is usually utilized in diabetic food products owing to its sugar-free nature and low carbohydrate content. Polydextrose is also known to have beneficial prebiotic properties. Working class population forms one of the key consumer bases where rising health awareness is driving the demand. Besides, the market will also benefit from rising consumption of nutritional and medical foods over the forecast period.

Raw material such as sorbitol, maltitol, glucose, general starch, modified starch, starch syrup, vegetable oils and fats, soy flour, citric acid, and maltodextrins are used in production of polydextrose. Corn is used for manufacturing various primary raw materials. Government initiatives and subsidies are expected to play a key role in the production of corn in India and other countries from Asia Pacific.

The use of advanced machinery and major technological shifts in manufacturing processes are anticipated to positively affect growth of the polydextrose market over the forecast period. Most companies are investing in creating customized product forms to effectively address various health disorders. Rising awareness among consumers about the significance of low sugar and high fiber content in polydextrose is expected to drive the demand in near future.

Polydextrose is used as a replacement of fat, starch, and sugar. Owing to its low sugar content and low glycemic index, it is often used to produce medical products and foods for controlling diabetes. Rich fiber and sugar content in polydextrose are also helpful in maintaining bodily functions and weight management. The use of polydextrose in food products is governed by various authorities including the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Key producers in the market such as Cargill Inc.; DowDuPont, and Tate & Lyle are investing in R&D to advance their product portfolio. Market players are also adopting various strategies to gain market share. To that end, companies have entered into vertical integration to expand and strengthen their presence. Majority of companies have their own polydextrose manufacturing plants. They are looking at expanding existing production capacity.

For instance, in 2017, Tate & Lyle, a provider of specialty food ingredients and solutions, expanded its production capacity at its STA-LITE Polydextrose facility in Nantong, Jiangsu Province, China by more than three times. On the other hand, companies such as Cargill, Inc. and DuPont have adopted plant and production expansion plans to increase their volume output. Companies such as Medallion Lab and Samyang Genex are focusing on product development strategies to gain competitive strength. Over the years to come, manufacturers are expected to offer customize products to specifically address various requirements of end use applications.

Hexa Research has segmented the global polydextrose market report based on product, application and region:-

Segmentation by Product

• Powder

• Liquid

Segmentation by Application

• Nutritional Food

• Bakery & Confectionery

• Beverages

• Cultured Dairy

• Others

Segmentation by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Central & South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key players analyzed:

• Cargill, Incorporated

• Tate & Lyle

• DowDuPont

• Medallion Labs

• Baolingbao Biology

• Mengzhou Tailijie

• Vitahealth

• CJ Cheil Jedang

• Shandong Minqiang Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

• Samyang Genex

