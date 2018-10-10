Sex Toys Market Report 2018 – Doc Johnson, Ansell Healthcare, BMS Factory, OhMiBod,Bad Dragon, Aneros, Crystal Delights

A sex toy is a device or object that is mostly used to stimulate human sexual pleasure. They are commonly known as adult toys, dildo, or a vibrator. These toys are designed to look like human genitals and are either vibrating or non-vibrating. These toys are gaining major attention across the world as people are becoming more exploratory and are excited to use such devices. They not only help in enhancing sexual health but also gives complete satisfaction. Sex/adult toys are mostly manufactured for women as compared to men. Vibrators, cock rings, and personal lubricants are the most ordered and used items. They are most usually sold at a sex shop, pornographic DVD store or head shop, or rarely in pharmacy/chemist store.

The factors that drives the growth of global sex toys market are rising disposable income, rising consumer awareness for sexual pleasure, easy usage, and rapid growth of e-commerce. Besides, rising propensity to experiment with advanced adult toys such as vibrators & dildos have also supported the growth of the market. However, sex toys are considered as taboo, and are illegal in some countries which are limiting the market growth. Moreover, gaining popularity of vibrators for therapeutic purposes is likely to gain significant impetus in the coming future.

The Sex Toys Market is mainly segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, end-user, and geography. The classification by product type includes, erotic electrostimulation, penetrative toys (vibrators, dildos, glass sex toys, and anal toys), sex dolls, nipple toys, penile toys, and others product types. By distribution channel the market is bifurcated into sex stores, online, pharmacy/chemist stores, and other distribution channels. By end-user the market is categorized into male, female, and others end-users. By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).

Based on geography, global sex toys market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consist of UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into China, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, and South Africa.

The key players operating in sex toys market are Doc Johnson, Ansell Healthcare, BMS Factory, OhMiBod, Adam & Eve, Luvu Brands Inc., Bad Dragon, Aneros, Crystal Delights, and Fun Factory, among others.

Scope of the Global Sex Toys Market

Product Type Segments

Erotic Electrostimulation

Penetrative Toys (Vibrators, Dildos, Glass Sex Toys, and Anal Toys)

Sex Dolls

Nipple Toys

Penile Toys

Other Product Types

Distribution Channel Segments

Sex Stores

Online

Pharmacy/Chemist Stores

Other Distribution Channels

End-User Segments

Male

Female

Other End-Users

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Russia

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

South Africa

