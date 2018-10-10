Pureed Food Market : Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2025

The global market for pureed food is experiencing a significant rise in its valuation, thanks to the increase in the advertisement of products through various media, such as radio, newspaper, television, and social media, which has lured consumers in inculcating these products in their day-to-day diet. The robust rise in the disposable income of consumers, particularly in emerging economies, has also contributed considerably to the growth of this market.

Over the new few years, the demand for pureed food will, especially, be driven by the growing influence of social media in young adults’ life. However, the augmenting awareness among consumers pertaining to the risk of feeding pureed food to infants may hamper the market’s growth to some extent in the years to come.

Nonetheless, the increasing research activities by several leading companies to produce new and more enticing products is projected to generate more lucrative opportunities for the growth of this market in the near future. Apart from this, the entry of a large pool of companies into joint ventures in a bid to expand their production capacity is also expected to have a positive impact on this market over the forthcoming years. The growing demand for frozen and baked food is another significant area where this market can look for opportunities in future.

A Purée is a French term which means refined or purified, usually it is a blend of vegetables or legumes that turns into a soft creamy paste or a thick liquid. Few examples of pureed foods are squash, mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie filling. Foods are of different textures and most people are comfortable in chewing and breaking them into small pieces. Saliva moistens the broken pieces and bind it together helping in swallowing. A sore and dry mouth creates difficulties in chewing as well as swallowing, which is the reason that makes pureed food so popular among the older people who have chewing problem, pureed food makes swallowing so easy and helps one to maintain their food intake requirements as well. Pureed food must not be lumpy or dry it should be moist and spoon thick.

Increasing demand for pureed food is the major factor driving market growth so well. Health benefits and easy digestion of pureed food is making the market of pureed food more popular among the old aged people along with the infants. Companies are advertising their products to boost the product sale. Increase in disposable income, changing food consumption pattern, demand for healthy food options and growing urbanization are other growth drivers of the market. Investing on the Research and Development of the pureed food will probably be a major factor for the companies those who wants to increase the market share of the pureed food. Companies should also meet the changing demands of the consumers. Expenditure on advertising the pureed food product will also help the industries to create opportunities and increase market share. The use of social media will also boost the growth of the industries offering pureed food. In order to expand product portfolio several companies have already entered into joint ventures to increase the production of pureed food, these kind of steps are defiantly going to drive the market of pureed food in the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

Pureed food market has been segmented on the basis of raw material, form, end use, diet and geography. On the basis of raw material pureed food market are segmented into fruit, vegetables, meats and cereals. Out of which vegetable pureed food are consumed the most followed by fruit. Rice cereal, oatmeal cereal and barley cereal are common raw materials used as pureed food for babies. On the basis of form pureed food market are segmented into frozen, dried, semi- solid and baked. Among these segments semi-solid pureed food are much popular among the older people. Frozen and baked segment of pureed food is also gaining the attention of the young adults, which is expected to drive the market to purred food to a greater extant. On the basis of end use pureed food market are segmented into fresh consumption and food processing. On the basis of diet pureed food market are segmented into breakfast, lunch, snakes and dinner.

Market Regional Outlook:

On the basis of regional outlook, market of pureed food is segmented into five different regions: North America, Latin America, Western & Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. In regional market Europe has the biggest market for pureed food followed by North America. Innovation is the major strategy which major companies tries to adopt so as to increase their market value and share. Although Europe will dominate the market in the coming years but Asia pacific is also expected to grow in the market of pureed food enormously.