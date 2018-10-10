Personal Mobility Devices Market Report Forecast – 2022 with Top Companies- Argo Medical, Amigo Mobility International, Inc., ArjoHuntleigh, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc, Praxair

In 2012, the global personal mobility devices market was evaluated around USD 3.60 billion and is expected to reach approximately USD 7.55 billion by 2022 while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.68% over the forecast period owing to the factors like growing geriatric population worldwide, the occurrence rate of target illnesses and encouraging governmental initiatives. With the introduction of technologically sophisticated personal mobility devices like laser enabled rollators and Segway Personal Transporter by TOPRO, personal mobility devices industry are anticipated to witness growth during the next few years. Aging is counted as the highest risk factor impacting personal mobility because of old age is anticipated to intensify the susceptibility of an individual towards emerging target illnesses like osteoporosis and rheumatoid arthritis thus growing the requirement for support through personal mobility devices. People above the age of 60 years are also more prone to be impacted by motion impairing disorders like Dystonia, spasticity (spinal cord injury, cerebral palsy, and multiple sclerosis), and Parkinson’s disease. The advent of encouraging government initiatives like the Older Americans Act and Affordable Care Act the in the United States, the formation of China Rehabilitation Research Center (CRRC) and Disability Tax Credit Certificate in Canada are further anticipated to drive the personal mobility devices market growth over the projected period.

Access sample copy of this report @ https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report-sample/HC11357

Competitive Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Key market players of the global personal mobility devices market are; Argo Medical, Amigo Mobility International, Inc., ArjoHuntleigh, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Graham-Field Health Products Incorporated, Carex Health Brand Incorporation, Invacare, TOPRO, Drive Medical Design & Manufacturing, Electric Mobility, Sunrise Medical, Pride mobility, Briggs Healthcare, Kaye Products, Nova, Eurovema AB, and Patterson Medical. Companies in this market are implementing sustainability strategies like product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, and entering into strategic collaborations, are further anticipated to boost the market growth.

Product Outlook and Trend Analysis:

The global personal mobility devices market is anticipated by examining three key categories which are walking aid, wheelchairs, and scooters. Wheelchairs are the most frequently utilized personal mobility devices rendering support to the geriatric and disabled population. It enhances the easiness of doing fundamental functions thus, improving the quality of life. The wheelchairs demand is anticipated to grow at a considerable rate over the projected period owing to a rapidly growing geriatric population worldwide. In 2013, powered wheelchairs appear as the major product sub-segment due to rapidly rising market infiltration rates. The walking aids are further split into rollators as well as other walking aids like walkers, canes, and crutches. Premium rollators are projected to achieve popularity in approaching years due to the unique features like oxygen tank holders, laser attachment (Alzheimer’s patient), lockable wheels, extended weight bearing capacity, hemiplegic handles, light frame, larger wheel diameter, pressure brakes, etc. are attached to it.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

In 2013, the North American regional market was the major customer of the personal mobility devices market. Rising geriatric population, growing demand for assistive equipment, along with the existence of an advanced reimbursement system policies functioning towards abbreviating the out of pocket expenditure of patients are key factors assigning to the region’s major market. In 2013, European region reported for around 30% of the market revenue share in the global personal mobility devices industry and was the next major consumer of personal mobility devices over the projected period. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR throughout the forecast years. The Large existence of unexplored opportunities in the developing markets of China and India and continuously amending medical infrastructure in these industries are some factors reporting for the abovementioned conclusion.

Browse Full Report With TOC @ https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report/personal-mobility-devices-market

List of Tables:

Table 1.Personal Mobility Devices Market, By Product ($Million), 2012-2022

Table 2.Wheel chairs Market, By Region ($Million), 2012-2022

Table 3.Manual Market, By Region ($Million), 2012-2022

Table 4.Powered Market, By Region ($Million), 2012-2022

Table 5.Scooters Market, By Region ($Million), 2012-2022

Table 6.Walking aids Market, By Region ($Million), 2012-2022

Table 7.Rollators Market, By Region ($Million), 2012-2022

Table 6.Premium Market, By Region ($Million), 2012-2022

Table 8.Low cost Market, By Region ($Million), 2012-2022

…CONTINUED FOR LOT

Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/send-an-enquiry/HC11357

Research Methodology:

We use both primary as well as secondary research for our market surveys, estimates and for developing forecast. Our research process commence by analyzing the problem which enable us to design the scope for our research study. Our research process is uniquely designed with enough flexibility to adjust according to changing nature of products and markets, while retaining core element to ensure reliability and accuracy in research findings. We understand both macro and micro-economic factors to evaluate and forecast different market segments.

About Crystal Market Research:

Crystal Market Research is a U.S. based market research and business intelligence company. Crystal offers one stop solution for market research, business intelligence, and consulting services to help clients make more informed decisions. It provides both syndicated as well as customized research studies for its customers spread across the globe. The company offers market intelligence reports across a broad range of industries including healthcare, chemicals & materials, technology, automotive, and energy.

Contact:

Crystal Market Research

Judy

304 South Jones Blvd, Suite 1896,

Las Vegas NV 89107,

United States

Toll Free: +1-888-213-4282

Email: sales@crystalmarketresearch.com