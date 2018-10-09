U.S. Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Devices Market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 13.3% by 2023

Optima Insights bring out a New Market Research Report on –“Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Devices Market 2018 Analysis By Key Players – Medtronic, Dexcom, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Senseonics

This report focuses on the Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Devices status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the CGM Devices development in United States.

U.S. Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Devices Market Outlook Report to 2023.

According to Optima Insights, the U.S. continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices market is estimated to be valued at US$ 820.1 million in 2017 and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 13.3% over the forecast period (2019 – 2023).

Key Trends and Analysis of the U.S. Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Devices Market:

Increasing pipeline products and favorable reimbursement policies by Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to strengthen the U.S. Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices market, over the forecast period. For instance, companies such as Biorasis, Inc, Nemaura Medical, Sano Intelligence Inc., Verily Lifesciences, etc are a few of the emerging companies which are projected to flourish the U.S. Continuous Glucose Monitoring market, in a short span on 1 to 2 years. Additionally, there are players with promising disruptive technology in Continuous Glucose Monitoring to outstand the current CGM devices in the market.

Moreover, The U.S. diabetes population is one of the major factors leading to the growth on U.S. Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) & National Diabetes Statistics Reports, 2017, in 2015, diabetes was the seventh leading cause of death in the U.S. which was based on 79,535 death certificates in which diabetes was denoted as the underlying cause of death

According to Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 2015, 30.3 Mn Americans, 9.4% of the U.S. population have diabetes. The other 84.1 Mn have prediabetes, a condition that if not treated often leads to type 2 diabetes within five years.

Key Market Takeaways:

The U.S. continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices market is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period (2019 – 2023), attributed to the integration of CGM data with insulin pump systems is now allowing some early forays into the automation of basal insulin infusion rates to reduce the risk of hypoglycemia. The recent is FDA authorized CGM product is Dexcom’s G6

Market growth has been observed due to the edge on,by continuous glucose monitoring devices over traditional glucose monitoring devices with ease real-time glucose measurements, paving way toreduced chronic type II diabetes complications such as averting episodes of hypoglycemia causing reduced overall diabetes care costs and also improving quality of life for the patients

Key market players operating in the U.S. Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) devices market includes Medtronic, Abbott Laboratories, Dexcom, Senseonics., etc…

