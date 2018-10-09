Medium Voltage Vacuum Contactors Market – Advanced technologies, Forecast and Winning Imperatives, 2018 – 2023

This report studies the Medium Voltage Vacuum Contactors market, Vacuum contactors utilize vacuum bottle encapsulated contacts to suppress the arc. This arc suppression allows the contacts to be much smaller and use less space than air break contacts at higher currents. As the contacts are encapsulated, vacuum contactors are used fairly extensively in dirty applications, such as mining. Vacuum contactors are also widely used at medium voltages from 1000-5000 volts, effectively displacing oil-filled circuit breakers in many applications.

Access Full Report With TOC @ http://www.arcognizance.com/report/global-medium-voltage-vacuum-contactors-market-2018-by-manufacturers-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2023

Vacuum contactors are only applicable for use in AC systems. The AC arc generated upon opening of the contacts will self-extinguish at the zero-crossing of the current waveform, with the vacuum preventing a re-strike of the arc across the open contacts. Vacuum contactors are therefore very efficient at disrupting the energy of an electric arc and are used when relatively fast switching is required, as the maximum break time is determined by the periodicity of the AC waveform. In the case of 60HZ power (United States standard), the power will discontinue within 1/120 or 0.008333 of a second.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Medium Voltage Vacuum Contactors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The drivers of the Medium Voltage Vacuum Contactors market are influenced by the trends in the commercial sector and by the trends in the process and manufacturing industry. Growth in the related as well as complementary markets, such as motors, capacitors, switchgear, and transformer, also contribute towards the growth of vacuum contactors.

The leading enterprises in the United States market are Eaton, ABB, Toshiba, Siemens, General Electric, Joslyn Clark, Mitsubishi Electric, Arteche and Tavrida Electric. These Top companies currently account for more than 90.21% of the total market share and are expected to retain their dominating hold over the market during the forecast period.

Owing to urbanization and significant development in process industries such as paper & pulp, cement, metal processing industries, and growth in manufacturing industries, the U.S. shows growth potential.

Request PDF Sample Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/98591

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Eaton

ABB

Toshiba

Siemens

General Electric

Joslyn Clark

Mitsubishi Electric

Arteche

Tavrida Electric

Market Segment by Type, covers

1-3.6 KV

3.7-7.2 KV

7.3-15 KV

Above 15 KV

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Utilities Sector

Industrial Sector

Commercial Sector

Mining Sector

Others

Check a Discount available on Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/discount/98591

Major Points From TOC:

Chapter Three: Global Medium Voltage Vacuum Contactors Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.1 Global Medium Voltage Vacuum Contactors Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.2 Global Medium Voltage Vacuum Contactors Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Medium Voltage Vacuum Contactors Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

3.3.2 Top 6 Medium Voltage Vacuum Contactors Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

3.4 Market Competition Trend

Chapter Four: Global Medium Voltage Vacuum Contactors Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Medium Voltage Vacuum Contactors Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Medium Voltage Vacuum Contactors Sales and Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

4.1.2 Global Medium Voltage Vacuum Contactors Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Medium Voltage Vacuum Contactors Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Medium Voltage Vacuum Contactors Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Medium Voltage Vacuum Contactors Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.5 South America Medium Voltage Vacuum Contactors Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Medium Voltage Vacuum Contactors Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: North America Medium Voltage Vacuum Contactors by Countries

5.1 North America Medium Voltage Vacuum Contactors Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

5.1.1 North America Medium Voltage Vacuum Contactors Sales and Market Share by Countries (2013-2018)

5.1.2 North America Medium Voltage Vacuum Contactors Revenue and Market Share by Countries (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Medium Voltage Vacuum Contactors Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.3 Canada Medium Voltage Vacuum Contactors Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.4 Mexico Medium Voltage Vacuum Contactors Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

Related Link : http://prsync.com/analytical-research-cognizance/medium-voltage-vacuum-contactors-market–primary-research-product-research-trends-and-forecast-by–2695345/