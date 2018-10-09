CB Radio Market to Remain Dominant in United States Regions During the Forecast Period 2018-2025

09th October 2018 – United States CB Radio Market displayed a greater CAGR in the assessment year owing to augmented applications and expanded scope across varied sectors. CB radio is a public and two-way voice communication radio service. It is also known as “citizens band radio”. CB radio may be used for personal and business communications of the public. It is a system of short distance radio communications between individuals. Citizens band is different from the other personal radio service allocations such as GMRS, FRS, UHF CB, FRS, and amateur radio service.
CB radio is frequently used by truck drivers for getting information regarding road conditions, location of speed traps, and the other travel information. Also, CB radio is used by radio hobbyists who need to communicate within short range such as plumbers, carpenters, and electricians within main office, and job site.
The factors responsible for driving the United States CB radio industry growth may include increasing technology advancements, capable of higher transmitter output power and greater frequency coverage. However, network issues and high pricing are negatively influencing the CB radio market growth.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
- Cobra
- Uniden
- Galaxy
- Midland
- Motorola
- Ranger
- President Electronics
- Vertex Standard
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
- Handheld CB Radio
- Fixed CB Radio
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
- Automotive
- Recreational
- Others
Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:
- The West
- Southwest
- The Middle Atlantic
- New England
- The South
- The Midwest
with sales (volume), revenue (value), market share and growth rate of CB Radio in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast).
