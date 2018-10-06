Plasma Cut: A One-Stop-Solution for All Steel and Engineering Needs

Plasma Cut has always aimed at providing the best engineering services to all their clients. To ensure accuracy, their fabrication process and products undergo a series of checks to ensure accuracy, quality and design conformance. Committing to customer service, they undertake continuous evaluation and improvement of the technologies they use.
Plasma Cut is a leading supplier of stainless steel sheets and related products in South Africa. A renowned laser cutting service provider, the company offers reliable services at competitive prices.
Services Provided By Plasma Cut:
Plasma cut offers a range of reliable laser cutting and fabricating services at competitive prices, such as:
- Laser Cutting – Housing some of the best laser cutting machinery, they provide efficient laser cutting services. Their services include cutting of both mild steel and stainless steel, in a variety of thicknesses, ranging from 0.50mm to 25.00mm.
- Hi-Definition Plasma Cutting – Plasma Cut provides accurate hi-definition plasma cutting services. They house two plasma cutters especially for hi-definition cutting. This enables them to produce excellent results with minimum tapering of the edges.
- Guillotining Laser Cutting – Plasma Cut also provides guillotining laser cutting where they slit flat bars into different thicknesses. They offer cutting in thicknesses ranging from 0.90mm to 12.00mm.
- Chamfering Laser Cutting – Chamfering is the process of cutting a groove, bevel or furrow on an edge of the material. Plasma cut provides highly accurate chamfering services.
- Rolling and Bending – Catering to all fabrication needs, Plasma Cut also provides rolling and shaping of bars, cylinders, angles and sections. Their services are available in a range of thicknesses from 0.90mm to 25.00mm. Along with rolling, they also offer flexible bending services which can reach lengths of 6 metres.
- Others – Apart from the services mentioned above, Plasma Cut also offers brush polishing and PVC coating, drilling, machining, tapping and straightening services.
Products Offered By Plasma Cut:
The Company offers various manufactured products for sale which can also be customised according to the needs of the client. Their product range includes:
- Flanges – They offer flanges cut, forged or machined from a disc of steel. They supply both standard and special sized flanges.
- Cylinders – They manufacture cylinders as per the client’s specifications in varying thicknesses.
- Cut to size Plates – Employing the best technology and equipment, they also manufacturer cut to size plates and sheets.
- Channels – Plasma Cut manufactures a variety of channels including J-Shaped, Lipped and bent to specifications.
- Pipes and Bars – They supply round, flat, hollow and seamless pipes in varying lengths, angles and thicknesses.
To know more about their products and services, visit: https://www.plasmacut.co.za.
About The Company
Plasma Cut is a part of the AFMETCO Group. It was established in 1986 with an aim to serve as the ultimate solution for all your stainless steel and fabrication needs.
Contact Us:
Plasma Cut (PTY) Ltd
331 Dame Street, Extension 3
Wadeville, Germiston, Gauteng
1422 South Africa
Phone : (011) 902 5550 / (011) 902 5578 / 082 490 0406
Fax : 086 677 1931
Email : projects@plasmacut.co.za