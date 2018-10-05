Urinary Tract Stenting Market : Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Analysis and Forecasts to 2023

The growing number of people facing difficulties in passing urine normally is one of the key reasons why the demand for urinary tract stenting has increased over the years. The increasing incidences of tumors among people in the kidney have seen a staggering rise over the years. This is anticipated to propel the demand for urinary tract stenting over the forecast period from 2016 – 2023. Some of the other factors fueling the demand for this medical product include increasing incidences of infections in the urinary area, growing prevalence of kidney stones, and kidney infections. When any of the aforementioned conditions prevail, chances of difficulty or inability to pass urine increase and this requires doctors to make use of an artificial tube called as ureteral stent, so as to restore the flow of urine in the bladder.

This condition persists among the geriatric population to a higher extent and as the world aging population is increasing by the day, the global urinary tract stenting market will witness a healthy growth in the forecast period. As urinary tract stenting has been found to be one of the most efficient technique, enabling the flow of urine, it has been one of the most widely adopted urological practice worldwide. On the other hand, stents need to be removed within three to six months from a patient’s urinary system, as it can cause stone formation if left any longer. Stone formation in a, makes it complicated for doctors to remove the stents and a patient may then need to be hospitalized. This is one of the drawbacks of urinary tract stenting, which will hamper the growth of this market.

Urine is normally carried from the kidneys to the bladder through long, narrow, muscular tubes called ureters. The passage of urine may become difficult if the ureter becomes obstructed due to conditions such as tumors, infections, kidney stone, etc. For such conditions, the physicians place an artificial tube, known as ureteral stent, intended to restore the flow of the bladder. Aging is the most common factor that leads to several types of urology diseases. The global aging population is a direct indication of the possible rise in the patients suffering with urological diseases. With the increasing conditions that obstruct the flow of urine, the use of urological stents have become the most fundamental and valuable technique in the urological practice.

A ureteral stent is specially designed a soft tube 10-12 inches in length that is placed in the ureter for draining urine from the kidney to the urinary bladder. These stents are coiled at both the end to stay in place in the urinary system and therefore also known as JJ stent, pig-tail stent of double J stent. Normally a person can have ureteral stents for not more than 3 to 6 months. If left for longer duration, there is a possibility of stone formation which makes removal of stents difficult. If a patient is required to have stent for a longer duration, he must be admitted in the hospital for stent change. This is a serious limitation for the usage ureteral stent. Several companies operating in the market are trying to overcome the issue of biofilm formation and mineralogical encrustation. Furthermore, there are ongoing research activities in the global urinary tract stenting market to modify the design, discovering novel stent coating and the basic composition materials of the stent. Usage of metal stents in urology is being recommended by some physicians which have not yet become a widespread practice. Some of the advancements required for the industry include anti-body coated stents, nanotube coating, radioactive stents, and absorbable magnesium metal stent. The successful trials of the technologies have a potential to drastically change the existing market dynamics in the global urinary stenting market.

The global market for urinary tract stenting can be segmented on the basis of application of urology stents into kidney stones treatment. The major segments in which urological stents are used include procedures such as lithotripsy, ureteroscopy, ureteroenoscopy, and percutaneous nephrolithotomy. Based on the procedures of removing the obstruction in the ureter, the market can be segmented into ureteral stenting, prostate stenting and urethral stenting.

Based on the geography, the global urinary tract stenting market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. More than 2 million people in the U.S. are annually diagnosed for the presence of kidney stone. The number of people suffering from similar diseases is even higher in the Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. The rising number of kidney stone patients in the world is expected to increase the number of treatment procedures at a faster rate than before eventually increasing the demand for the urinary tract stents. As the economic conditions in the emerging nations such as China, India, and Brazil are expected to improve in the near future, most of the market growth will be fuelled by demand from these countries.

Some of the key companies operating in the global urinary tract stenting market include Boston Scientific Corporation, C. R. Bard, Inc., Cook Medical, Inc., and Medline Industries, Inc., Pnn Medical A/S, and Allium Medical Solutions Ltd.

