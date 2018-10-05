Neurocutaneous Disorder Market Forecasts by Industry Drivers, Regions Till 2023

Neurocutaneous Disorder Market: Top Players

Market Scenario:

The neurocutaneous syndrome is a group of neurologic disorders of brain, spine, and the peripheral nervous system. These diseases are lifelong conditions that may induce a tumor growth inside the skin, organs, skeletal bones, brain, and spinal cord.

These disorders are usually genetic and arise due to abnormal cell development at the embryo stage. The result is characterized by the development of tumors in various parts of the body. Even though some can be diagnosed at birth, most of them do not display symptoms until late. These syndromes cannot be cured, but various treatments can assist to manage the symptoms and any health concern. Lately, significant advances have been made by the use of DNA testing to confirm these syndromes in some people.

The three most common types of neurocutaneous syndromes are Tuberous sclerosis (TS), Neurofibromatosis (NF): Type I, Type II, and schwannomatosis, and Sturge-Weber disease.

Tuberous sclerosis (TS) is a non-cancerous growth that occurs in organs such as brain, eyes, kidneys, heart, lungs, bones, and skin. There is a 50% chance of children to develop TS if the parent is affected by it. Moreover, the Sturge-Weber Syndrome (SWS) causes malformations relating to the face, eye, and brain. It is estimated that about 1 in 20,000 to 50,000 live births may be affected with the Sturge-Weber syndrome.

Increasing government initiatives for ensuring the early diagnosis is supposed to be a significant driver of the market. Moreover, many guidelines are issued by government organizations to promote awareness related to effective prevention measures, globally. All these factors are expected to contribute to the market growth throughout the forecast period. Moreover, concerns regarding the safety of reprocessed instruments and stringent regulations for sterilization equipment manufacturers and service providers are factors hampering the market growth. Global market for neurocutaneous disorders is expected to have a CAGR of approximately 6.5% during 2017 to 2023.

Global Neurocutaneous Disorder Market: Segmentation

The global neurocutaneous disorder market has been segmented on the basis of type, diagnosis, treatment, and end-user.

On the basis of type, the global neurocutaneous disorder market can be segmented into Tuberous Sclerosis (TS), Neurofibromatosis (NF), Sturge-weber syndrome disease, Ataxia-Telangiectasia (A-T), Von Hippel-Lindau disease (VHL), and others.

Neurofibromatosis (NF) is further divided into Neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1), Neurofibromatosis type 2 (NF2), and schwannomatosis. The Sturge-weber syndrome disease is divided into type-1, type-2, and type-3.

On the basis of diagnosis, the global neurocutaneous disorder market can be segmented into skull radiography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Computed Tomography (CT) scan, Electroencephalogram (EEG), genetic tests (blood testing), biopsy, and others.

On the basis of treatment, the global neurocutaneous disorder market can be segmented into medication, laser therapy, surgical procedures, and others.

Medication is further divided into antiepileptic, beta-antagonist eye drops, carbonic anhydrase inhibitors, adrenergic eye drops, miotic eye drops, and others. Surgical procedures are further divided into focal cortical resection, hemispherectomy, corpus callosotomy, trabeculectomy, filtration surgery, cyclocryotherapy, Vagal Nerve Stimulation (VNS), and others.

On the basis of end-user, the global neurocutaneous disorder market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, and others.

Global Neurocutaneous Disorder Market: Regional Analysis

The global neurocutaneous disorder market consists of regions, namely, the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The Americas dominated the global neurocutaneous disorder market owing to constant technological innovations due to the increasing competitiveness among key players to meet the growing demand for drugs that can minimize the symptoms and the increasing number of surgical procedures in the region. Moreover, the first line of the treatment usually includes medication to control seizures and to address any skin problems or formation of tumors. Further surgery can be performed to remove these tumors.

The European region is the second largest market for global neurocutaneous disorders due to the adoption of new therapies, skilled medical professionals, and availability of advanced treatment facilities. Besides, the increase in awareness about chromosomal disorders coupled with the increasing procedure for tumor removal and the penetration of key players in the region are factors that drive the market growth of neurocutaneous disorders in emerging countries of Asia Pacific. Besides, the growing initiatives of the World Health Organization (WHO) in countries such as India, China, and Japan are likely to foster the strengthening of major Asian countries in the future.

The Middle East and Africa is projected to show steady growth in this market due to the increasing prevalence of Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC) along with the demand for advanced diagnosis in remote areas.

