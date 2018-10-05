Indonesia to Continue its Dominance in APAC Medium Speed Large Generators Market through 2023

According to TechSci Research report, “Asia-Pacific Medium Speed Large Generators Market By Application, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023’’, Asia-Pacific medium speed large generators market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 15% until 2023. Growth in the market is expected to be driven by increasing demand for electricity in the region’s industrial sector, high voltage & frequency fluctuations and growing number of highway construction and smart city projects across the region. Moreover, low electrification ratio, increasing investments in nuclear energy and presence of low-cost manufacturing facilities are anticipated to aid growth in the medium speed large generators market in Asia-Pacific during forecast period.

In 2017, Indonesia dominated the region’s medium speed large generators market, and the country is anticipated to maintain its market dominance in the coming years as well, owing to growing number of retail construction projects and prevalence of power fluctuation across the country. Power generation accounts for the largest share in medium speed large generators market in Asia-Pacific, backed by increasing electricity consumption and power fluctuations across the region.

“Increasing population, growing GDP, expanding power & petrochemical sector and favorable regulatory policies are expected to have a positive impact on the medium speed large generators market in Asia-Pacific in the ensuing years. Moreover, technological transfer and associations with international players in the field of medium speed large generators are likely to further fuel the region’s medium speed large generators market over the course of next five years.”, said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“Asia-Pacific Medium Speed Large Generators Market By Application, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023” has evaluated the future growth potential of Asia-Pacific medium speed large generators market and provides statistics and information on market size, structure and trends. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market.